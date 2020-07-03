COVID-19 UPDATE: Beshear reports 239 new cases, nine deaths; says ‘don’t let your guard down’















Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday updated Kentuckians on the state’s ongoing battle against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), reporting 239 new cases and nine deaths.

“We have done so well in Kentucky up to this point,” said Beshear. “We have saved so many lives by flattening, even smashing, the curve here. But all of that is on the line as case numbers rise across the country. Inevitably, some infected people from other states may visit Kentucky and that could start a major outbreak if we let our guard down. We simply can’t do that, yet.”

The cases bring Kentucky totals to at least 16,079 coronavirus cases and 581 deaths.

“Our case numbers are staying relatively stable, but we can’t become complacent,” said Beshear. “Especially on a holiday weekend, where lots of families and friends may be getting together, we have to keep in mind the things that will protect us: washing hands, staying outside as much as possible, six feet away from people outside of your household, and wearing masks if you have to be inside or closer to each other.

“These losses hurt. They hurt these nine families and they hurt each of us, because a loss to any Kentuckian is a loss to all Kentuckians.”

The deaths reported Thursday include 62- and 65- year-old men from Allen County; a 67-year-old man from Carroll County; an 81-year-old man from Gallatin County; an 84-year-old woman from Grayson County; an 81-year-old woman from Logan County; an 86-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from Shelby County; and a 90-year-old woman from Warren County.