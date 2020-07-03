City of Newport announces $50 gift card giveaway contest for residents completing 2020 Census















Newport residents who complete the United States 2020 Census will be eligible to win a $50 gift card through a promotion being offered by the City of Newport.

Beginning July 6, the city will give away $50 gift cards to five Newport residents a week who provide proof of taking the Census. The gift cards will be to Kroger, Target or the local business of the winners’ choice.

To participate, residents should post a picture of themselves with their census form or online confirmation and tag @CityofNewportKY on Instagram or Facebook. They will be automatically entered into a drawing for one of five weekly gift card giveaways.

Residents who do not have social media accounts can still enter the drawing by sending an email with their confirmation information to cityofnewport@newportky.gov to enter.

The drawings will continue until Oct 1. At that time, all participants will be entered into a grand prize drawing.

The 2020 Census, which is designed to develop an accurate count of the U.S. population, has far-reaching implications for Newport and all communities. The Census impacts federal funding for road project, public safety, school lunches, special education programs, college tuition assistance, public housing, community development, families in need and more.

“It is incredibly important for all Newport residents to fill about the 2020 Census questionnaire and be counted,” said Newport Assistant City Manager Larisa Sims. “A complete and accurate county is critical for the city because the results of the 2020 Census impacts federal funding for Newport.”

Residents can complete the 2020 Census questionnaire at www.2020census.gov.

From City of Newport