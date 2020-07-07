Chamber, Legislative Caucus to present virtual program on July 17; free but registration is required















The work of Northern Kentucky’s officials helps shape the region on a daily basis. The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce invites the public to join in the celebration recognizing their efforts, virtually.

A special program hosted with the Northern Kentucky Legislative Caucus, the NKY Chamber will present its annual Legislative Appreciation Breakfast virtually on Friday, July 17, from 8–9 a.m. As part of the program, Northern Kentucky legislators will address top policy issues of interest.

NKY Chamber Business Advocacy Chairman David Spaulding will serve as the event’s emcee.

Among those scheduled to attend/speak at the event are:

• NKY Caucus Chair, Senator John Schickel

• House Health and Family Services Chair Kimberly Poore Moser

• Senate A & R Chairman Chris McDaniel

• House Chairman of Budget Review Subcommittee of Transportation Sal Santoro

“We are excited to have leaders within the NKY Legislative Caucus join us for timely conversations about the policy matters important to the Northern Kentucky business community,” said Kristin Baldwin, NKY Chamber Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications.

Featured discussions scheduled for this year’s breakfast include: AT&T Kentucky President Hood Harris interviewing Senator McDaniel regarding the Commonwealth’s budget; CVG President and CEO Candace McGraw discussing the state’s road fund and major infrastructure projects with Rep. Sal Santoro; St. Elizabeth Healthcare President and CEO Garren Colvin and Rep. Moser discussing healthcare policy matters; and Senator Schickel will address the group on his role as leader of the regional caucus.

The Presenting Sponsors for the event are AT&T, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and St. Elizabeth Healthcare. The Supporting Sponsors for the event are Cincinnati Bell, Delta and Duke Energy. Event Sponsors are Charter Communications and Heritage Bank.

The 2020 Legislative Appreciation Breakfast is free to attend although registration is required. To register or for more information, visit www.nkychamber.com/events.