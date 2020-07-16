Caring for a stray cat means Florence couple is $50,000 winner in Kentucky Lottery $5 scratch-off















A Florence couple, who wish to remain anonymous, received an unexpected payday after purchasing a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket. The couple stopped at Turfway Food Mart recently to pick up cat food and purchased two $5 Payday scratch-offs.

For three years, they have been feeding a stray cat that resides at a local shopping center. While running errands, the couple had started to make their way towards home when it struck the wife that they had forgotten to feed the cat. They will usually stop at Turfway Food Mart to pick up a can of cat food and always buy two scratch-off tickets.

She took one of the Payday tickets and handed the other one to her husband. He scratched his off, but it wasn’t a winner. While scratching her ticket off, she realized she had matched the number 36 on the ticket.

“At first, I thought it was a $5 winner, but then noticed a comma. As I scratched off more, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s $50,000!’ It was awesome,” she said.

“Look at this, is this even real,” she said while showing the ticket to her husband. “It took us a few minutes to adjust,” she told lottery officials.

“If we hadn’t turned around and gone back this probably would have never happened,” she said.

The couple have only been married since November and plan to pay off bills and put anything remaining in their savings.

“It can change a person’s life,” she told lottery officials.



