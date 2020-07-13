Carespring CEO Chris Chirumbolo of Cold Spring selected to serve on two regional healthcare boards















Carespring CEO and Cold Spring resident Chris Chirumbolo is serving as the co-chair of the congregate care/living steering committee as part of the Ohio Zone 3 COVID-19 Multi-Agency Coalition.

The global aim of the coalition between hospitals, public health and congregate settings is to decrease the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

In addition, Chirumbolo has been elected to the Ohio Health Care Association Board of Directors. The Ohio Health Care Association represents more than 1000 assisted living communities, home care and hospice service providers, providers of care and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (ID/DD), and skilled nursing care facilities.

The Association was established in 1946 to meet the needs of the state’s growing number of long-term care supports and services professionals, which today totals more than 100,000 men and women who care for Ohio’s most frail and vulnerable citizens.

Following the death of Carespring founder Barry Bortz, Chirumbolo took over the reins of the Carespring organization in 2017. Chirumbolo began his career at Carespring 19 years ago as a physical therapist, then served as Executive Vice President of Rehabilitation and most recently as Chief Operations Officer.

Chirumbolo has led the organization through growth and periods of change, maintaining a clinically based culture with locations that frequently earn four stars or better in industry rankings.

Chirumbolo achieved his Geriatric Clinical Specialty Certification from the American Physical Therapy Association. He has taught as an adjunct professor at the College of Mount St. Joseph covering Geriatrics and Prospective Payment System with relation to reimbursement for skilled nursing facilities.

In 2017, Chirumbolo received the Future Five leadership award from Mount. St. Joseph. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation Sciences from Mt. St. Joseph, graduating summa cum laude. The following year, he continued his studies to earn his master’s degree in physical therapy.

Carespring is a locally owned senior care organization with 13 facilities throughout Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. Its services include nursing care, rehabilitation, respite care, assisted and independent living, hospice and Alzheimer’s care.

For more information, contact www.carespring.com, or call (513) 943-4000.