Business briefs: Hehman joins Tri-Ed board; Agave & Rye new chef; Miller is head of engineers foundation

City of Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman joins Tri-ED’s board of directors for a one-year term effective July 14, 2020. Highland Heights Mayor Greg Meyers previously served a one-year term on the Tri-ED board that ended on June 30.



Hehman was elected Mayor of Fort Mitchell in 2014 and is serving his second term in office. He is a life-long resident of Fort Mitchell and a dedicated public servant. He was elected as a City of Fort Mitchell council member when he was 21 years old and served five consecutive terms.

Tri-ED is governed by a twenty-three-member board of directors, comprised of business and community leaders, who are unpaid volunteers. Kenton County Judge-Executive Kris Knochelmann nominated Mayor Hehman to the Tri-ED board. On a rotating basis, the Judge-Executive from each county nominates a mayor from the county for a one-year term. The nominating committee, including the Judge-Executives from Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties, Board Chair, Vice Chair, Treasurer and Secretary, approves nominees who are then considered and appointed by the full board of directors.

New chef at Agave & Rye

Robert Harrison has joined Agave & Rye as Brand Executive Creative Chef. The modern Tequila and Bourbon Hall’s menu itself sets Agave & Rye apart from the traditional restaurant, with signature Mexican street favorites and unique tacos – such as “The Crown Jewel,” featuring truffle mac n’ cheese and lobster, “The Sensai”, featuring soy and ginger kangaroo, hosin, and rice noodles, and “The All Nighter,” featuring duck confit. Fresh, made-from-scratch recipes, with only the best ingredients available, offer inventive ways for guests to enjoy expertly crafted food, bite-by-bite. Robert Harrison is an excellent fit for the Agave & Rye team and culture, matching the unique vision for the brand.

Harrison began his career in New York City, moving to California before making his way back to Columbus, Ohio. Within his years as an Executive Chef, Harrison honed the ability to prepare precise, well-executed dishes that consistently delight. Harrison also has experience in menu development and special event and party menus, areas in which Agave & Rye has plans to expand.

Rich Miller named president of Engineers Foundation

Rich Miller of Union has been elected president of the Engineers Foundation of Ohio and will guide the educational and service activities for the engineering profession in Ohio.

Miller, who holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Northwestern University, is the manager of business development at CT Consultants in Cincinnati. Previously he was the director of business development and transportation services for CDS Associates.

He is a 2014 recipient of the EFO President’s Award.

EFO was established in 1964 to provide a centralized means of funding and administering a variety of engineering, math and science programs.