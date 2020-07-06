Blessings Farm is Suzy Hoseus’ health ministry and her message is about physical, emotional health















By Maridith Yahl

NKyTribune health reporter

Twenty years ago, Suzy Hoseus was extremely sick and felt she was close to having colon cancer. Around that time, she attended a conference called “You Don’t Have to be Sick.” She was not yet ready to make changes needed to have a healthy lifestyle, but she says a seed was planted.

A few months later, “I woke up and I had blood in my stool and it really scared me, I really thought I was going to die,” Hoseus says. At age 39, her unhealthy lifestyles had caught up to her.

She says she was born jaundiced and was sickly as a child. She describes herself as being chubby. She never ate fruits or vegetables. At 12, she started smoking cigarettes, as a teen became a drug addict and had 10 root canals by the age of 17.

After her wake-up call, Hoseus began juicing. It gave her energy; she remembers running on the beach, having begun her detox. It was then she felt a calling, the Lord saying to her, “I am preparing you like a soldier.”

“I still didn’t understand how much wrong I had done to my body all those years, so I switched my diet radically. I began eating raw fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds,” she says. She loves sprouts and the energy they give. For the past 20 years, this has been her diet.

Besides physical health, Hoseus is also interested in emotional health.

“My area of passion has been emotional health, the deep healing,” she says. At 18, Hoseus had just graduated from high school when her stepfather died that May. She began community college.

One day someone got her out of class and she was told her sister had been killed in a motorcycle wreck. This brought her into a severe depression, then she began cycling. After about three years she was told she suffered from bipolar manic depression.

“I was institutionalized, and my mother was told that I would never be able to live a normal life,” Hoseus says.

Her mom was also told Suzy would need medication for the rest of her life.

“It’s been 20 years and I haven’t had even an aspirin,” Hoseus says.

Suzy and her husband Mike bought Blessings Farm in Walton to develop a ministry. She had gone through an extensive amount of detox.

“I understand how to get healthy more than most people because of the wrongs that I’ve done,” she says.

Hoseus is now a health minister, Whole Health Coach certified in naturopathy and massage therapy, along with strategic intervention coaching.





Blessings Farm will host the 9th Whole Health Week July 20-24. The five days covers ten characteristics to whole health during two seminars a day. Participants plan actions, set goals, and Mike and Suzy are there to help them meet those goals.

“Some people aren’t ready to start juicing or some people aren’t ready to grow their own food,” Hoseus says, “but that is okay, they keep planting ‘seeds.’”

Throughout the week they focus on the basics of health that people are missing in modern-day life — nutrition, exercise, proper sleep, fresh air, sunshine, personal hygiene, and self-worth.

“Everything that God provided for us to eat has an intention and a purpose in it and how it heals certain organs. It’s really beautiful,” says Hoseus.

She explains that a cucumber has thick skin and is full of water. Cucumbers are good for the skin. She also says broccoli, which looks like the lungs, is loaded with vitamin C and is good for the lungs. Celery, high in potassium is good for bones. Apples are good for the heart, beets for blood cells, and cauliflower for the brain, she says.

Participants evaluate themselves in all ten characteristics by asking, “Are the choices you make at this very moment life-giving or life-taking,” says Hoseus. “We’re not even aware of how sick we are because we stay constantly stimulated, and that’s a problem,” she says.

“It’s very simple for me to understand that I had so many toxins in my body,” says Hoseus. She says her body was full of garbage and needed to be cleaned out properly.

“We have this pandemic and nobody’s talking about changing their diet, nobody’s talking about changing to eating healthy.”

We are looking for a vaccination alone and not making any health changes, Hoseus says, yet we need our whole health to get our immunity better so that either you do not get something like the coronavirus, or it is not as severe. Once you “start giving your body the components of health and feeding it true energy sources, then your body will start healing,” she says.

The Hoseus’ have hosted people from Canada, Peru, and Russia. This year they plan to have most of the conference outside. Hoseus wants to “keep providing the education people need to get, to get past the fear” and start choosing to be healthier.

“It’s just amazing who ends up here in Walton. We’ve never felt compelled to charge for the event, however, we do get donations as we are a non-profit organization. But we feel like it’s our time to give back for all the Lord has given us,” Hoseus says.

Maridith Yahl is the NKyTribune’s health reporter Thanks to Report for America, with support from the Ground Truth Project, St. ELizabeth Healthcare, and the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. You, too, can support this reporting and other NKyTribune reporting with a tax-deductible donation today. Help us continue to provide accurate, up-to-date local news and information you can depend on. Click here to donate now!