Beckfield College launches new programs; includes Diagnostic Medical Sonography associate degree















Beckfield College is launching two new programs this fall in response to growing demand in the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area.

The college will be offering a two-year associate degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography and a 12-month Medical Massage Therapy diploma program. Applications are being accepted now for the Sept. 29 start.

The College responded quickly to the COVID-19 pandemic by shifting didactic classes to online platforms – something the school was well geared as they have been offering online classes for many years. The College also moved their Admissions and Financial Aid teams to work virtually and assist potential students who are looking to further their education. The College has seen an increase in prospective students because they were laid off due to COVID-19 and are looking for essential healthcare careers.

“During times of economic and employment crisis, we offer our students training for industries and professions that typically withstand a downturn,” said Diane Wolfer, President of Beckfield College. “Our career-oriented programs include nursing, healthcare and medical massage therapy.”

Added Wolfer: “Now that our state is opening back up, we are seeing the need in the community to help develop and train new healthcare professionals including diagnostic medical sonographers and medical massage therapists. As we are completing the lab buildouts for these new programs on campus, we are taking extra precautions to ensure safety for our students and instructors by adding sanitation stations, providing protective wear, and scheduling labs so that we have a small number of students on campus at the same time.”

Beckfield added the new Diagnostic Medical Sonography and Medical Massage Therapy programs to its robust nursing and healthcare-focused curricula – giving students many options on areas of study while being able to stay close to home.

“Beckfield College is focused on providing career training programs that benefit students and align with industry demand,” said Wolfer. “At Beckfield you get a sense of community and with our limited class sizes, we are really able to focus on the student – something you might not get at a larger university.”

Beckfield is a career focused educational institution that is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools to award baccalaureate degrees, associate degrees and diplomas. Academics are offered on campus in Florence and online.

Programs include a practical nursing diploma, associate degree of registered nursing, 3-year Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, an online RN to BSN program, diagnostic medical sonography, medical massage therapy, medical assistant, online medical billing and coding and online business administration programs.

Beckfield College celebrated its 35th anniversary last year. Beckfield College opened its doors in 1984 under the name Educational Services Center. The school was started based on a need to provide personalized career training outside of the traditional education setting.

“That tradition and commitment continues today, but it looks very different. We will continue to work hard to provide virtual training and a safe on-campus environment. We are continuously evolving to meet both the student’s and community’s educational and safety needs,” Wolfer said.

