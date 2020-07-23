10 Minutes/10 Years of Difference: Fill out your 2020 census now; it will shape public services funding















For just 10 minutes of your time, you can make a difference that will last 10 years.

It takes about 10 minutes to take the 2020 Census.

Your response will help shape public services like healthcare clinics, emergency response preparedness, grant funding distribution, and education programs.



This week, the U.S. Census Bureau is sending emails and text messages to residents in census tracts with a self-response rate of 50 and below.

These messages will encourage residents to complete the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail.

By mid-August, census takers will be going to residential addresses that have not responded.

About 40% (in some communities, less) of NKY residents still need to respond to the Census.



Please complete the census today by clicking here or calling 844-330-2020. #2020census