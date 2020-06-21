Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announces road updates, traffic delays for District 6 highways

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in District 6 in Northern Kentucky.
Northern Kentucky road construction updates are available on District 6 Road Report. Follow KYTC District 6 on the Facebook page at KYTC District 6 or on the Twitter page at KYTC District 6.
To see the Driving NKY Progress website – Click here Driving NKY Progress.
Navigate traffic with GoKY or via Waze on a smartphone.
Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:
CAMPBELL COUNTY–CLERMONT COUNTY
· I-275 (Combs-Hehl Bridge) 73–71 mile-marker – ODOT has a pavement resurfacing and bridgework project planned for I-275 that includes bridge deck overlays and rehabs of four I-275 twin bridges at Four-Mile, Sutton Road, Kellogg Ave. and the Combs-Hehl. The project requires the following restrictions:
Monday through Saturday, June 22-26 – Various lane closures on Kellogg Avenue at the I-275 overpasses daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
· Close Exit 72 (U.S. 52/West Kellogg Avenue) and the I-275 South ramp from Kellogg Avenue to Kentucky nightly from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.
· Close the ramp from Kellogg Avenue to I-275 East (North) nightly from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.
· Single-lane closures on I-275 West and East between Four Mile and the Combs Hehl bridge daily from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
· Single-lane closures on I-275 West and East between Four Mile and the Combs Hehl bridge nightly from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.
The following restrictions will be in place for trucks entering Ohio from Kentucky:
-10’ wide
-75’ overall length
-Weight restriction of 120,000 lbs.
Motorists should be alert when entering the work zone. Lane closures are to shift traffic to the outside shoulder of west I-275 in preparation of a contraflow configuration that will begin near Sutton Road and end on the Kentucky side of the Combs-Hehl Bridge. The contraflow lane will remain in place until approximately late November. Click here for more information about this project.
KENTON–BOONE COUNTY
· I-275 Westbound (82.4 – 83.7/0 – 1.5 mile-marker) – A pavement rehab project from Dixie Highway to Mineola Pike is in progress. Please slow down to merge! Traffic has been shifted into Phase 2. Two lanes of travel are open on I-275 westbound, and the new pattern of traffic for the next phase of improvement work has been set. Traffic is using the two left lanes of travel from Turkeyfoot Road to Mineola Pike, while work continues on the right and outer lanes. This traffic pattern is expected to be in place until mid-July. In addition, beginning at 8 p.m., the right lane of I-71/75 southbound will be closed from the Buttermilk Pike on ramp to the I-275 exit ramp. This closure is expected to be in place through mid-June while ramp work is completed. Nighttime lane closures that reduce traffic to a single lane may occur periodically. All work is weather dependent.
BOONE COUNTY
· I-75 SB (183-178 mile-marker) – An interstate rehabilitation project is in progress on I-75 in Boone County between the Kenton County Line (MP 183.08) and Mt. Zion Road (MP 178.02). The project will consist of an asphalt pavement rehabilitation/resurfacing and the addition of auxiliary lanes on I-75 in both directions from KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) to US 42.
The speed limit will be reduced by 10 MPH in the project area. Double fines will be issued in the work zone.
Motorists should watch for work crews, equipment, lane closures, and trucks entering and exiting traffic throughout the work zone.
· KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) – A project is in progress on Pleasant Valley Road between Valley View Drive and Rogers Lane. The roadway is being widened and re-aligned and includes the construction of a bridge and roundabout. Thunder Ridge Drive is closed at KY 237. Residents can use other streets to access. KY 237 will be shifted to the new pavement so that construction can continue. The project will also include a multi-use path on both sides of the road. Motorists should be aware of flaggers for lane closures throughout the project.
· KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) – Work continues on the KY 536 corridor in Boone County extending from Old Union Road to I-75. The intersection of NEW Mt. Zion Rd. and US 42 is open. Please remember, the traffic pattern has changed and this is an active work zone. Crews will be working on Gunpowder between Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536) and Caspen Lane. Traffic wishing to enter a roundabout always yields to traffic already in the roundabout. The posted speed limit is 35 MPH.
· KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). Occasional lane closures may occur, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. In addition, crews will continue work on Biltmore Dr., Biltmore Blvd., and Sherwood Lakes Dr. daily between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. During this time, temporary road closures may be needed and short-term detours will be put into place.
· KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Work is on progress on Best Pal Drive, Winning Colors Drive and Triple Crown Blvd daily between 7 a.m.–5 p.m. During this time, temporary road closures may be needed and short-term detours will be put into place. Utility relocation work is ongoing within the project area, but there are no significant impacts to traffic related to construction at this time. Occasional lane closures may occur, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. The right lane of I-71/75 southbound is closed at the Richwood Road (KY 338) Exit 175 for approximately one-mile. This closure is expected to be in place through mid-July.
· New I-275 – Graves Road Interchange – Construction is in progress. In addition, a barrier wall has been set in the shoulder of I-275 east and westbound between the existing Grave Road overpass and the Petersburg Road exit while crews work outside the travel lanes.
BRACKEN COUNTY
· KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) 1.2 milepost – As of May 18, KY 8 will be closed to traffic for a bridge rehabilitation project on KY 8 over Holts Creek. A signed detour will be in place using KY 2828 (Ivor Road) to KY 9 (AA Highway) to KY 19. Closure to remain in place for approximately two months. For more information, visit Bridging Kentucky.
· KY 2228 (Foster Road) – KY 2228 is closed to through truck traffic with barricades across the inbound lane at KY 9 and at KY 8 due to repeated truck impacts to the bridge over Holts Creek and guardrail at the KY 2228 and KY 8 intersection. A truck detour is posted to take KY 9 (AA Highway) to KY 19 to KY 8. Local traffic will have access. The closure will remain in place until further study is done.
CAMPBELL COUNTY
· KY 9 (Licking Pike) 21.7 milepoint – KY 9 is closed to through traffic due to a slide near the Newport and Wilder border. Local businesses will have access. Motorists can use KY 1632 (Moock Road) to U.S. 27 to KY 1120 (11th Street) as a detour. Larger trucks should avoid the area and use I-275 and I-471 as a detour.
· KY 547 (Four Mile Road) 0–6.5 mile-marker – A resurfacing project is in progress on KY 547 from KY 10 in Alexandria to KY 8 in Silver Grove. The work will include base failure repairs, milling operations and asphalt resurfacing. The work is expected to last two weeks. Expect minor delays. This work is weather pending. Motorists should be aware of lane closures, crews and equipment.
· KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) 10.8–19.3 mile-marker – Once striping is done, this project will be complete. This work is weather pending. Motorists should be aware of lane closures, crews and equipment.
· KY 2238 (Three Mile Road) 1.6 milepost – Off roadwork has begun on a bridge replacement project on KY 2238 over 3-Mile Creek. Construction work will begin in June. Traffic will be shifted onto the temporary pavement while they construct the new bridge next to the old structure. The old bridge will remain in service during the project.
· The 4th Street – Veterans Bridge over the Licking River – The bridge is open to two lanes of traffic and the weight limit is lowered to 3-tons. Trucks and buses are prohibited until emergency repairs can be made. Signed detours are in place. Large loads coming from Newport can use York Street to the 11th Street – Licking Valley Girl Scout Bridge to Greenup Street. If traveling from Covington, use Scott Street to 12th Street to the Licking Valley Girl Scout Bridge to Monmouth Street as a detour.
CARROLL COUNTY
· US 42 (Prestonville-Carrollton Road) – 5.822 mile-marker – A navigational lighting project is scheduled to begin on US 42 over the Kentucky River on May 18. A lane closure with flaggers will be in place during working hours only. Motorists should exercise caution and watch for flaggers, traffic control devices, construction personnel and equipment entering and leaving the work zone.
GRANT COUNTY
· I-75 SB (145.6 – 143.2 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project on I-75 Southbound is in progress starting at the Ragtown Road underpass to the Scott County line. Work will take place during nighttime hours of 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. and a double lane closure will be in place. Daytime work will also require possible lane closures. Motorists should be alert in the work zone.
· KY 22 (Taft Highway) – Three bridge replacement projects and highway safety improvement project on KY 22 (Taft Highway) is in progress. The project will require a full closure. This project will have two phases of work and road closures.
· Phase 1 – KY 22 (5.7 – 10.7 mile-marker) – The Baton Rouge Bridge is open to traffic.
· Phase 2 – June 11 – Nov. 30 – KY 22 (5.7 – 0.6 mile-marker) is closed to through traffic from KY 36 (Stewartsville Road) to KY 1993 (Lawrenceville Road) for the twin bridge replacements at Rattlesnake Creek and Eagle Creek. Signed detours will be in place using KY 1993 (Keefer Lawrenceville Road) to U.S. 25 to KY 36 (Stewardsville Road) to KY 22 (Taft Highway). Access will be maintained for residents who live along the closed section.
KENTON COUNTY
· I-71/75 Southbound/Northbound (186.7–190.7 mile-marker) – A pavement improvement project is in progress on a 4-mile area in the Cut-in-the-Hill area between the Fort Mitchell-Dixie Highway area and MLK/12th Street (Exit 191) in Covington (186.7-190.7 mileposts). Work begins on setting up temporary barrier walls for traffic control from south of the Brent Spence Bridge to Buttermilk Pike. Starting Sunday night, June 21 at 11 p.m. the left two lanes will be closed until Monday night; traffic will then be shifted from the right two lanes to the left two lanes. Once traffic is shifted to the left two lanes, this configuration will be in place until early July. Single lane closures will continue nightly, June 22 – 25, starting at 10 p.m. and will reopen to two lanes a 5 a.m. Crews will be striping ramps along the corridor at (Dixie Highway, Kyles Lane, 12th/Pike St/MLK Blvd, and 4th St. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained at all times. Nighttime and weekend work will also take place. There is a left lane closure is in place at the 189–188 mile-marker on I-71/75 SB. The speed limit will be reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH in the project area. Double fines will be issued in the work zone.
· KY 371 (Amsterdam Road) 5.5 milepost – A waterline rehabilitation project is in progress on KY 371 (Amsterdam Road) near Deer Field Drive. Work will take place during daytime hours starting at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Motorists should watch for flaggers when entering the work zone.
· U.S. 25 Dixie Highway – KY 1072 (Kyles Lane) intersection – An intersection improvement project is in progress. There will be alternating lane closures throughout the project in both directions. Motorists should expect delays and avoid the route, if possible. When approaching and traveling around the intersection, drivers should slow down and use extra caution.
The KYTC offers the following tips for motorists when they approach a work zone:
1. Expect the unexpected.
2. Slow down.
3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.
4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.
5. Pay attention to the signs.
6. Obey road crew flaggers.
7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.
8. Keep up with the traffic flow.
9. Navigate traffic with GoKY or via Waze on your smartphone!
10. You can follow us on the social media links.
11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.
12. Be patient and stay calm.
Remember construction and maintenance activities are scheduled on a tentative basis and are subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet appreciates the public’s patience during the construction process.
Motorists are urged to use caution in work areas, and to be alert for flaggers, workers, and equipment which may block a portion of the roadway, and other items of concern in work zones. Motorists are asked to pay careful attention to warning signs alerting them of the roadwork and obey work zone speed limits where applicable.
For the latest up to date information on road conditions throughout Kentucky, motorists can go to GoKY.
From Kentucky Transportation Cabinet