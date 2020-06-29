Kentucky State Police release name of Hebron man killed in officer-involved shooting this weekend















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky State Police at the Dry Ridge Post on Monday released the name of a man who died during an officer-involved shooting in Northern Kentucky over the weekend.

The KSP says they were contacted by Boone County 911 just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday stemming from an incident that had occurred in the 1800 block of Petersburg Road in Hebron.

According to state police, their preliminary investigation indicates Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies had several encounters with a male suspect, identified as Michael T. Pelley, 33, of Hebron, who eluded them several times early Saturday morning. Deputies reported that they received information he was located at Petersburg Road in Hebron.

Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and made contact with Pelley, who they say pulled out a knife. The KSP says he ignored several commands to drop his weapon and charged at deputies. As a result of that action, one of the deputies fired their duty weapon, striking and injuring him.

Pelley was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence where he was later pronounced dead.

His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy and where his identity was confirmed.

The investigation continues by KSP Detective William Howard. No other details of the incident have been released.