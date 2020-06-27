Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center, KCTCS partner to train leaders from all 16 community colleges















The Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) have partnered to train Workforce Solutions leaders from all 16 colleges across the state in the Talent Pipeline Management (TPM) Academy.

This is the second statewide TPM Academy for Kentucky following an inaugural class of 40 community leaders selected and trained in 2018.

“The partnership between the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center and KCTCS will help our state align a business-first approach for developing workforce solutions for Kentucky businesses,” said Shannon Gilkey, Vice Chancellor for Academics and Workforce Development at Kentucky Community and Technical College System. “KCTCS values the hard work and dedication of the Workforce Center to bring this partnership with our sixteen colleges across the state.”

Talent Pipeline Management is an employer-led approach to identifying specific workforce needs as well as training and quality issues and solutions to persistent workforce-related challenges. The TPM Academy is a three-part program to train KCTCS Champions on ways to build talent supply chains while growing the movement towards an employer-led and demand-driven workforce system in Kentucky. The KCTCS Champions will complete their training the end of June.

Kentucky was designated in 2018 as one of three states in the country to implement the TPM Academies. Since then, the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center has convened 26 industry collaboratives engaging nearly 200 employers working together to strengthen their talent pipelines. These efforts are conducted in partnership and with support from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Cabinet.

Moving into the next phase of the TPM project, the Workforce Center’s Talent Pipeline team and the newly-graduated KCTCS TPM Champions selected will focus on creating workforce solutions that address the unique workforce challenges present in a Post-COVID world while creating the workforce needed for economic recovery and growth.

“We are so excited to continue the spread of TPM throughout Kentucky,” said Beth Davisson, Executive Director of the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center. “Through our partnership with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and Kentucky’s Workforce and Education Cabinet, we are able to expand the impact across the state and continue helping Kentucky’s businesses build and train the talent they need.”

The 40 KCTCS TPM Champions, representing all 16 College campuses and system are:

-Amanda Blohm-Thompson, Henderson Community College

-Bitha Brock, Southeast Community and Technical College

-Sandra Brown, Southeast Community and Technical College

-Rachelle Burchett, Big Sandy Community and Technical College

-Beth Cassisty, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College

-Mike Cooper, Maysville Community and Technical College

-Judy Williams Daniel, Big Sandy Community and Technical College

-Mike Davenport, Madisonville Community College

-Jeanne Devers, Bluegrass Community and Technical College

-Scott Elder, Hazard Community and Technical College

-Jessica England, Somerset Community College

-Janece Everett, West Ky. Community and Technical College

-Shannon Gilkey, Kentucky Community and Technical College System

-Ben Harris, Jefferson Community and Technical College

-Eric Harris, Somerset Community College

-Robin Harris, Ashland Community and Technical College

-Kevin Harrison, Ashland Community and Technical College

-Pam Hatcher, Bluegrass Community and Technical College

-Mike Hazzard, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College

-Diana Jarboe, Kentucky Community and Technical College System

-Josanne Johnson, Hazard Community and Technical College

-Lenora Kinney, Maysville Community and Technical College

-Carol Kirves, Hopkinsville Community College

-Mary-Rachel Leach, Hopkinsville Community College

-Lea Martin, Hopkinsville Community College

-Heather McClanahan, Gateway Community and Technical College

-Candace McPherson, Madisonville Community College

-Britney Mitchell, Madisonville Community College

-Kara Morgan, Southcentral Community and Technical College

-Kevin O’Neill, West Ky. Community and Technical College

-Kasey Peters, Southcentral Community and Technical College

-Samantha Reynolds, Henderson Community College

-Ally Sanders, Owensboro Community and Technical College

-Dina Shields, Gateway Community and Technical College

-Elena Shulgina, Jefferson Community and Technical College

-Peter Sierra, West Ky. Community and Technical College

-Erin Tipton, Kentucky Community and Technical College System

-Katie Vincent, Owensboro Community and Technical College

-Jody Wafford, Kentucky Community and Technical College System

-Carl Wilson, Big Sandy Community and Technical College

From Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center

