Griffin Elite donates two new Sprinter vans to Children’s Home of NKY to transport clients















The clients at Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health have new wheels thanks to a generous gift of two new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans courtesy of Bob and Carol Griffin, their family members, and Griffin Elite Sports and Wellness.

CHNK, which provides a wide continuum of behavioral healthcare and addiction treatment services to youth and families, will use the new vehicles to transport outpatient and residential clients to and from its three locations across Northern Kentucky.

In recent years, CHNK dealt with mounting issues related to an aging vehicle fleet. Just since the beginning of this year, CHNK has needed to take two minivans out of service due to age and other factors. The lack of adequate vehicles complicated daily operations for staff who transport residential clients regularly for medical appointments, recreational activities, and school transportation, plus the transport of clients participating in outpatient services who do not have access to reliable transportation.

Bob and Carol Griffin are long-time supporters of the organization, which serves abused, neglected, traumatized, and at-risk youth. In partnership with staff at Griffin Elite Sports and Wellness, the Griffins regularly invite CHNK’s youth in residential care to visit Griffin Elite and utilize the facility’s equipment and recreation areas. This opportunity adds holistic value to each client’s treatment experience, creating both mental and physical health benefits.

“CHNK has made tremendous strides over the years, creating positive opportunities to kids in our Northern Kentucky communities,” reflected Bob Griffin. “We feel very fortunate and proud that we can make a difference for such a special cause.”

The vehicles were also made possible in part by another long-standing supporter of CHNK, Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell (MBFM). The auto dealership provided generous discounts on the vans to help maximize the Griffins’ donation. The two new Sprinter vans can safely accommodate up to 15 passengers and come with an array of modern safety features that CHNK’s older vehicles simply did not have available.

MBFM General Manager Don Paparella, also an alum of the CHNK Board of Trustees, knows well the challenges faced daily by the youth and families in treatment at CHNK. He and his staff regularly participate in various outreaches that directly benefit the thousands of children and family members impacted by CHNK each year.

“All the kids and families in our care are on a journey,” shared CHNK Chief Executive Officer Rick Wurth. “They are moving from arenas of trauma and toxic stress to places of hope and healing – and now they’ll be assisted on that journey in a safe and first-class mode of transportation, thanks to the Griffins.”

Wurth notes that everyone in the CHNK organization – from the members of its Board of Trustees and Junior Board to the 100+ individuals on staff – are committed to excellence in care. “Our team members know that our clients, given the incredible challenges many have faced, deserve nothing less than our best. This present gift is certainly in keeping with that philosophy of care.”