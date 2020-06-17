Five Northern Kyians among 45 from across state selected for Leadership Kentucky Class of 2020















Leadership Kentucky, one of the oldest and most prestigious statewide leadership development programs in the United States, has announced the members of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2020.

Dr. Fernando Figueroa, President and CEO of Gateway Community & Technical College, Jason Payne, Senior Vice President, Republic Bank, Justin Otto, Newport on the Levee, Jim Horn of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and Stacie Strotman, Covington Independent Public Schools.

Leadership Kentucky’s flagship program is comprised of seven three-day sessions where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities. Throughout the sessions, class members will meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s opportunities and resources.

The June through December program will bring the class across the state: virtually through ZOOM in June, Louisville in July, Paducah/Eddyville in August, Bowling Green in September, Pikeville in October, Lexington/Frankfort in November, and Northern Kentucky in December.

The sessions will cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education and healthcare, agriculture, social issues, and government.

This year’s class includes 45 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors.

The smaller 2020 class size will not only allow the organization to better monitor participants’ health and social distancing but will also offer more opportunities for deeper connections and networking.

Leadership Kentucky Class of 2020:

Raelyn Adkins – Jefferson County – Beam Suntory Inc.

Michelle Allen – Pulaski County – Somerset-Pulaski Convention Visitors Bureau

Rhonda Blackburn – Pike County – Pikeville Medical Center, Inc.

Thomas Bolton – Jefferson County – Maker’s Mark

Ro Byrd – Jefferson County – Paducah Bank

Tyler Campbell – Scott County – Kentucky Telecom Association, Inc.

Brittany Carlson – Nelson County – Stites & Harbison, PLLC

Ellen Cartmell – Mason County – Kentucky Department for Public Health

Scott Dickens – Jefferson County – Fultz Maddox Dickens PLC

Amy Doane – Fayette County – Bluegrass Care Navigators

Doug Draut – Jefferson County – Governor’s Scholars Program Foundation

Jennifer Ecleberry – Oldham County – AnthemAmy Elliott – Franklin County – Kentucky PowerNeel Ford – Daviess County – EM FordBetina Gardner – Madison County – Eastern Kentucky UniversityPaula Grisanti – Jefferson County -National Stem Cell FoundationMatt Gunn – Oldham County – Dinsmore & Shohl, LLPEmily Ho – Jefferson County – Authentically Social, LLCMichael Huffman – Pike County – East Kentucky Network, LLCDavid Hutchens – Pike County – University of PikevilleJay Inman – Fayette County – Littler Mendelson PSCBarbara Lynne Jamison – Jefferson County – Kentucky OperaBen Lewis – Jefferson County – Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLPKathy Love – Fayette County – CHI Saint Joseph HealthRoy Lowdenback – McCracken County – Baptist HealthTheresa Lundberg – McCracken County – Lundberg Medical ImagingPaige Mankovich – Jefferson County – Aetna Better Health of KentuckyMark Martin – Daviess County – Atmos Energy CorporationPaula McCraney – Jefferson County – Louisville Metro CouncilKatie Moyer – Hopkins County – Kentucky Hemp WorksAndrew Owens – Fayette County – Sherman Carter Barnhart ArchitectsTammy Piper – Muhlenberg County – City of Central City Convention CenterJacqueline Pitts – Franklin County – Kentucky Chamber of CommerceChris Poynter – Jefferson County – Brown-FormanKaylee Price – Jefferson County – RunSwitch Public RelationsBud Ratliff – Woodford County – SolarityAdam Smith – Fayette County – Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities (LG&E-KU)Richard Taylor – Pulaski County – The Center for Rural DevelopmentShadd Walters – Pike County – US BankAlissa Young – Christian County – KCTCS, Hopkinsville Community College

Leadership Kentucky also offers three other programs throughout each calendar year: BRIGHT Kentucky, Elevate Kentucky and New Executives to Kentucky. For more information about Leadership Kentucky or its programs, visit leadershipky.org.