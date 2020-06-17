Five Northern Kyians among 45 from across state selected for Leadership Kentucky Class of 2020

Leadership Kentucky, one of the oldest and most prestigious statewide leadership development programs in the United States, has announced the members of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2020.
Dr. Fernando Figueroa, President and CEO of Gateway Community & Technical College, Jason Payne, Senior Vice President, Republic Bank, Justin Otto, Newport on the Levee, Jim Horn of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and Stacie Strotman, Covington Independent Public Schools.
Leadership Kentucky’s flagship program is comprised of seven three-day sessions where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities. Throughout the sessions, class members will meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s opportunities and resources.
The June through December program will bring the class across the state: virtually through ZOOM in June, Louisville in July, Paducah/Eddyville in August, Bowling Green in September, Pikeville in October, Lexington/Frankfort in November, and Northern Kentucky in December.
The sessions will cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education and healthcare, agriculture, social issues, and government.
This year’s class includes 45 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors.
The smaller 2020 class size will not only allow the organization to better monitor participants’ health and social distancing but will also offer more opportunities for deeper connections and networking.
Leadership Kentucky Class of 2020:
Raelyn Adkins – Jefferson County – Beam Suntory Inc.
Michelle Allen – Pulaski County – Somerset-Pulaski Convention Visitors Bureau
Rhonda Blackburn – Pike County – Pikeville Medical Center, Inc.
Thomas Bolton – Jefferson County – Maker’s Mark
Ro Byrd – Jefferson County – Paducah Bank
Tyler Campbell – Scott County – Kentucky Telecom Association, Inc.
Brittany Carlson – Nelson County – Stites & Harbison, PLLC
Ellen Cartmell – Mason County – Kentucky Department for Public Health
Scott Dickens – Jefferson County – Fultz Maddox Dickens PLC
Amy Doane – Fayette County – Bluegrass Care Navigators
Doug Draut – Jefferson County – Governor’s Scholars Program Foundation
Amy Elliott – Franklin County – Kentucky Power
Fernando Figueroa – Boone County – KCTCS, Gateway Community College
Neel Ford – Daviess County – EM Ford
Betina Gardner – Madison County – Eastern Kentucky University
Paula Grisanti – Jefferson County -National Stem Cell Foundation
Matt Gunn – Oldham County – Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP
Emily Ho – Jefferson County – Authentically Social, LLC
Jim Horn – Kenton County – St. Elizabeth Healthcare
Michael Huffman – Pike County – East Kentucky Network, LLC
David Hutchens – Pike County – University of Pikeville
Jay Inman – Fayette County – Littler Mendelson PSC
Barbara Lynne Jamison – Jefferson County – Kentucky Opera
Ben Lewis – Jefferson County – Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP
Kathy Love – Fayette County – CHI Saint Joseph Health
Roy Lowdenback – McCracken County – Baptist Health
Theresa Lundberg – McCracken County – Lundberg Medical Imaging
Paige Mankovich – Jefferson County – Aetna Better Health of Kentucky
Mark Martin – Daviess County – Atmos Energy Corporation
Paula McCraney – Jefferson County – Louisville Metro Council
Katie Moyer – Hopkins County – Kentucky Hemp Works
Justin Otto – Campbell County – Newport on the Levee
Andrew Owens – Fayette County – Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects
Jason Payne – Boone County- Republic Bank
Tammy Piper – Muhlenberg County – City of Central City Convention Center
Jacqueline Pitts – Franklin County – Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
Chris Poynter – Jefferson County – Brown-Forman
Kaylee Price – Jefferson County – RunSwitch Public Relations
Bud Ratliff – Woodford County – Solarity
Adam Smith – Fayette County – Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities (LG&E-KU)
Stacie Strotman – Kenton County – Covington Independent Public Schools
Richard Taylor – Pulaski County – The Center for Rural Development
Shadd Walters – Pike County – US Bank
Alissa Young – Christian County – KCTCS, Hopkinsville Community College
Leadership Kentucky also offers three other programs throughout each calendar year: BRIGHT Kentucky, Elevate Kentucky and New Executives to Kentucky. For more information about Leadership Kentucky or its programs, visit leadershipky.org.