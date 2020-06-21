Finders Keepers — Join the search for a piece of art you can keep, June 22-24; ramping up to ‘Art Attack’















To promote the upcoming Art Attack Speed Painting Competition, which will live-stream on June 25, the Public Arts Network of Northern Kentucky has partnered with local artists to give away their art.

Each day from June 22-June 24 at 9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., organizers will place a piece of art in a recognizable location in the cities of Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue or Dayton. A photo with clues to the location will be posted on Instagram and Facebook. The first person to find and retrieve the art gets to keep it.

Participating artists are Chris Dye, DJ Berard, Jim Conroy, Kat Correll, Linnoir Rich, Sabrina Mantle, Steve Montag and Wendy Fleury.

Finders Keepers posts will be on these pages:

• https://www.instagram.com/nky_public_arts/ and

• https://www.facebook.com/nkypublicartsnetwork/ and under the hashtag #NKYFindersKeepers.

Organizer Jill Morenz from the Catalytic Fund shared her excitement about the giveaway, “Our local artists are talented and generous. Sharing their artwork in this way will be fun for everyone who participates in Finders Keepers.”

The Art Attack Speed Painting Competition will be at 7 p.m. on June 25. It will be both live-streamed at www.NKYArtAttack.com and broadcast on TBNK, Kenton County’s public access TV channel. The artwork created during the competition will be auctioned off to raise money to support the arts in Northern Kentucky.

The Public Arts Network of NKY is a regional initiative of the Catalytic Fund. It connects artists, arts organizations and community leaders who believe that the arts are an essential part of thriving communities. The Network is a key strategy in the Catalytic Fund’s community vibrancy pillar, which promotes livability and diversity to attract visitors and new residents to Northern Kentucky.

See the NKyTribune’s ‘Art Attack’ story here.