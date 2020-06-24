Beshear reports 315 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths; asks for green lights and caring from Kentuckians

As of Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 14,141 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 315 of which were newly reported.
Beshear reported 11 new deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 537 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Tuesday include a 52-year-old woman from Allen County; three women, ages 77, 77 and 91, and a 90-year-old man from Clark County; a 78-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 84-year-old woman from Graves County; a 46-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 67-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 106-year-old man from Logan County; and a 77-year-old woman from Shelby County.
“These are 11 Kentuckians whose families are hurting and who need all of us to keep them in mind and in our prayers,” the Governor said. “Let’s remember to light our homes and businesses up green and to ring bells every morning at 10 a.m. to let everyone who has lost someone to the coronavirus know we care.”
As of Tuesday, there have been at least 363,027 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,591 Kentuckians had recovered from the virus.
