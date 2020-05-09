U.S. Department of Treasury, IRS have delivered over $3.2 billion in stimulus checks to 1.8m Kentuckians















The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS announced that nearly 130 million Americans have received Economic Impact Payments, worth more than $218 billion, in less than five weeks. These totals do not include the more than $2.5 billion delivered to U.S. territories for payment to territory residents.

To date individuals in Kentucky have received 1,878,814 Economic Impact Payments worth $3,282,818,708.

“This Administration has delivered Economic Impact Payments to Americans in record time,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “More payments are on their way as we continue to deliver this much-needed relief to the American people.”

Treasury expects to deliver more than 150 million Economic Impact Payments in total. For state-by-state EIP figures, click here.

Eligible individuals who have not yet received an Economic Impact Payment should click here to check your payment status or provide additional information so that your payment can be delivered as rapidly as possible.

For more detailed figures on payments to eligible individuals, click here.

