Southgate approves development plan for Beverly Hills site; project includes memorial to fire victims















The City of Southgate has approved an agreement with Ashley Builders Group and Vision Realty Group for a joint venture in the development of Memorial Point, a residential community planned on the site of the former Beverly Hills Supper Club.

In addition to construction of an assisted living center, luxury apartments and single-family homes, the $65 million project will include a memorial to the victims of the 1977 Beverly Hills Supper Club fire that claimed 165 lives and forever changed fire safety regulations in Kentucky.

“It has been nearly 43 years since that tragic night, and there have been a number of proposals over the years to develop the site,” said Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg. “I’m excited that we waited for the right project and the right developer. Ashley Builders Group is a top-notch, family-owned Northern Kentucky company that has a tremendous reputation for developing quality projects.

“They have worked well with the city and we look forward to proceeding with the development of Memorial Point. The City was encouraged by Ashley’s plans for a fitting memorial, which City Council wholly supports.”

This will be the second project that Ashley and Vision Realty have partnered on, the first being The Kent Lofts in Bellevue. Vision Realty was founded three years ago by Matt Olliges and Jeff Hudephol, both of Fort Thomas.

The memorial is planned for land along U.S. 27 and will include the names of the victims; a list of local first responder units that responded to the fire; a list of the federal and state fire safety regulations that were implemented as a result of the fire; and maps of the site in 1977.

A marker honoring the victims will also placed in the park that will developed as part of the residential project at the top of the hill.

Members of the Beverly Hills Supper Club Fire Group have expressed support for the project and appreciation of the plans for a memorial, which upon completion will be donated to the City of Southgate. Hamberg said a memorial committee will be formed that will include members of the survivors.

The site covers 80 acres and in addition to residential development, Memorial Point will maintain greenspace and include a park as well as connections to Highland Country Club, which is across Blossom Lane from the site. Access to Memorial Point will be from U.S. 27 and from Blossom Lane.

Ashley Builders Group will be jointly developing the project with Vision Realty Group.

“Ashley Builders Group is honored to be working with the City of Southgate on development of Memorial Point,” said Bill Kreutzjans Jr. of Ashley Builders Group. “The project will offer residential living options, maintain greenspace, and provide a permanent and appropriate memorial.”

Memorial Point will be built in phases over approximately five years with construction tentatively scheduled to begin in the fall of 2021. The project will include:

• 89 single-family, two-to-four bedroom homes that will be offered starting in the upper $300,000 range. A Home Owners Association will maintain the units, a neighborhood park and greenspace.

• 100 to 200 luxury apartments that will offer rents from $1,100 to $2,000 a month and feature a common area that includes a swimming pool, indoor exercise facility and an event center for parties, meetings, family gatherings, etc.

• A for-profit assisted living facility of 79 residential units that with care and support fees will be offered at $3,000 to $6,000 a month.

Hamberg said that in addition to attracting new residents to the city, Memorial Point could generate up to $450,000 a year in new tax revenue.

The project will now go before the Campbell County Planning and Zoning Commission, which has 90 days to review the project. A public hearing before the Commission has been scheduled for July 14.

The site is currently zoned for professional office development and must be changed to residential type zones to accommodate the project and to move forward.

