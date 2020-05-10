Scooter Media, Spotted Yetti purchase building in Covington to accommodate their growing businesses















Scooter Media, a Covington-based public relations agency, and Spotted Yeti, a smart video agency based in Covington have secured new office space at 823 Scott Street in order to meet growing demand and expansion of services for both firms.

Spotted Yeti Founder and President Molly Berrens purchased the building in partnership with Scooter Media Founder and President Shannan Boyer. The move will reunite the former neighbors; the two companies occupied space together from 2013-2016 in Covington before growth of their respective companies led to the need for separate, larger office spaces. The two agencies will be the main tenants of the Scott Street building.

Securing new office space was made possible due to continued growth by both businesses. Under Boyer’s leadership, Scooter Media has been named Small/Mid-Sized PR Agency of the Year for the past three years by the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. With the move, the agency will also expand its offerings to include graphic design, in addition to public relations, social media and content services for clients.

Scooter Media’s office is on the building’s second floor, which also features 3,000 square feet of space.

Spotted Yeti has grown to five full-time employees – and added services and capabilities to meet client needs, including a new Smart Video strategy service. Last summer, the company was selected as a BLINK projection mapping artist. Their work, “HUEmanity,” was projected on the side of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Spotted Yeti’s office is on the building’s first floor, which includes 3,000 square feet of space to house a video production studio in order to expand their service offerings. New edit suites and creative spaces will be more conducive to the team’s workflow and productivity.

“Both Shannan and I are committed to Covington and had been looking for property to meet our growing needs. This opportunity presented itself and it was a no-brainer. Our companies complement each other in values and services,” Berrens said.

“We are two female entrepreneurs in the media industry, and we’ve been fortunate enough to grow our own businesses while supporting one another from the start,” Boyer said. “We both knew we needed more space for our firms and we feel lucky to have found a place that can work for both of us while allowing us to stay in Covington.”

“We’ve already shared office space before, so we know we’re good roommates,” Berrens added. “Also, in regards to current social distancing measures, the larger space will allow us to safely implement Healthy at Work policies for both our teams and clients.”

“Seeing Scooter Media and Spotted Yeti grow their creative businesses in the Cov has been great, but seeing these two women-led companies collaborate to cohabitate and invest in a building here is an inspiring continued commitment to our community,” said Tom West, Covington’s Economic Development Director.

Both agencies are currently operating remotely and plan to move into their office spaces this summer.