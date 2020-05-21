NKY has 32 new COVID cases, state has 166 cases, 10 deaths; CARES funding for local governments















As of Wednesday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported 32 additional cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, for 999 total cases. There are 470 cases in Kenton County, 132 cases in Campbell County, 363 cases in Boone County and 34 cases in Grant County. There have been 57 total deaths related to COVID-19.

In his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 166 new cases and 10 deaths, raising the state’s totals to 8-167 cases and 376 deaths. He said 2,919 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

CARES funding for local governments

The Governor announced a $300 million award to city and county governments as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which established the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) to reimburse local governments for expenses incurred in response to the public health emergency caused by COVID-19.

“Local governments have been instrumental in the fight against COVID-19 and are a lifeline in our local communities,” said Beshear. “During this fight, they have sacrificed so much to protect others by supplying PPE, enforcing guidelines, keeping the public informed and looking out for our most vulnerable. This funding will help them better protect all Kentuckians.”

To apply, eligible local governments with COVID-19-related expenses from March 1 to Dec. 30 must complete an application with expense documentation, which will be available on DLG’s website at 8 a.m. (EDT). For a detailed list of eligible expenses and guidelines, visit the U.S. Department of Treasury’s website.

The funding will be allocated to city and county governments based on approximate population size as recorded in the most recent census data.

Retail stores reopen

Retail stores have reopened in Kentucky, but we cannot forget that the threat from COVID-19 remains and all of us must take precautions to keep ourselves and others safe. According to District Director of Health, Lynne Saddler, MD, MPH, “As COVID-19 continues to spread and we reopen the economy, it is critical for Northern Kentuckians to take actions to prevent COVID-19, especially as our contact with others increases.” Take the following steps to stay safe while shopping in Northern Kentucky:

• If you are sick, stay home.

• Wash hands often. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Wear a cloth face mask that covers the nose and mouth.

• If at all possible, only one person per household should enter a store at a time.

• Maintain a distance of six feet from others as much as possible.

• Abide by additional safety precautions that individual retailers may have implemented.

• If a store looks crowded, leave and go back later.

Memorial Day weekend

Keeping safe while celebrating together is crucial as we enter the traditional start of the summer season. Gov. Beshear and state health officials are asking all Kentuckians to keep gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

“This weekend, think about hands, face and space. So, hands clean and to yourself. Face covered if you’re close and don’t touch it. And, finally, space,” said Beshear. “We’re going to be really excited to see folks we haven’t in a while, but stay six-feet apart, do it outside if you can, it’s going to make it very safe comparatively.”

Other guidance includes wearing masks, gathering outside instead of inside, washing hands frequently, covering food and individually wrapping plates.