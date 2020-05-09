NKY has 29 new COVID cases, KY has 176 cases, 4 deaths; Governor outlines rules for new openings















As of Friday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported 29 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for 700 total cases. There are 360 cases in Kenton County, 109 cases in Campbell County, 203 cases in Boone County and 28 cases in Grant County. There have been 42 total deaths related to COVID- 19.

At his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 176 new cases in Kentucky and 4 new deaths, bring state totals to 6,288 cases and 298 deaths.

Beshear outlined the requirements to begin reopening major segments of the economy and society including houses of worship, manufacturing, construction, government offices and agencies, retail and funeral services.

Also, the Kentucky Baptist Convention and the Kentucky Council of Churches voiced their support for the Governor’s guidelines to reopen places of worship on May 20.

The full plans for those entities to reopen is posted online at healthyatwork.ky.gov.

Gov. Beshear also announced that government offices and agencies can open on May 18 and funeral homes can open on May 20.

“I believe that the healthiest economy coming out of COVID-19 is going to be the one that can keep the virus contained while they successfully reopen,” said Gov. Beshear.

“Remember, listen to your faith leader. If they tell you that they’re not ready and that they don’t think that it’s safe, then you should wait.”

Dr. Todd Gray, executive director of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, said, “I am thankful for the hard work of Gov. Beshear and his team of advisers, as well as their outreach to faith leaders, in working through the details of this plan. While Kentucky Baptists are eager to return to in-person worship they only want to do so in a safe and healthy manner. I believe they will find this plan reasonable, doable, and in the best interests of the health of their congregations.”

The Rev. Kent Gilbert, president of the Kentucky Council of Churches and pastor of Union Church in Berea, added, “We all want our families and our neighbors’ family to be and stay healthy. Churches, mosques, synagogues, temples, and other religious settings are here to support life and well-being. As supporters of #TeamKentucky, the Kentucky Council of Churches and its member bodies encourage everyone to follow these ‘Healthy at Worship’ guidelines so we can preserve the health of all. No one wants to rush back to worship just to cause more funerals. Worship is meant to be life-giving. These guidelines will help keep it that way in this time of pandemic illness.”

All businesses should follow the 10 rules of staying healthy at work as well as industry-specific guidance, which will be issued as soon as possible. See the full reopening schedule here.

Sunday is Mother’s Day, but we cannot forget that cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Northern Kentucky. While Mother’s Day is traditionally celebrated with brunches and get-togethers with family, COVID- 19 is still with us.

According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health, “We must continue social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This weekend, the best way that we can honor and celebrate our mothers is by keeping them safe, and staying healthy at home.”

For additional details on COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky, please visit https://bit.ly/2VP7f28.