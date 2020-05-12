NKY has 15 new COVID cases and 5 deaths; KY has 105 new cases, 7 deaths; reopenings underway















As of Monday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported 15 additional cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in Northern Kentucky. This brings the totals to 745 cases and 47 deaths.

There are 380 cases in Kenton County, 113 cases in Campbell County, 223 cases in Boone County, and 29 cases in Grant County. The deaths are two Kenton County residents in their 80s, two Kenton County residents in their 90s, and one Boone County resident in their 70s.

In his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 141 new cases on Sunday and 105 on Monday and seven new deaths over the two days. This brings the state’s totals to 6,677 cases and 311 deaths.

“The green lights continue to sprout up and light up all over Kentucky. This is our true show of unity and compassion,” Beshear said. “When I look out at night and see these lights, it shows that we are Team Kentucky and we will get through this together.”

Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, talked about a troubling new case involving a child. The Governor said a 10-year-old child in Kentucky is on a ventilator related to COVID-19.

Stack spoke about a new syndrome that is being recognized in young people related to the coronavirus.

“For parents, you should take great comfort that children overall do extraordinarily well with this and do not have serious illness,” said Stack. “However, there are a small number of children who can get a syndrome where their immune system becomes overactive and they have an extensive inflammatory response in their body.”

Stack said the disease is still out there and is still a danger and we must continue to take the steps to protect each other and follow the guidance issued.

Reopenings

The following businesses are eligible to reopen this week in Kentucky: Manufacturing, Construction, Vehicle Dealerships, Office-Based Businesses (at 50 percent capacity), Horse Racing (no fans), Pet Grooming/Boarding, and Photography.

On May 18, government offices and agencies are set to reopen, and retail and funeral services are scheduled to reopen May 20. The full plans for those entities to reopen is posted online at healthyatwork.ky.gov.

All businesses should follow the 10 rules of staying healthy at work as well as industry-specific guidance, which continues to be issued as it is available for respective industries.

According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health, “The reopening of businesses does not mean the threat of COVID-19 is over. We all need to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially as our contacts with others increase.”

Kentucky residents must continue to do the following to protect themselves and others:

• Wash hands with soap and water often.

• Avoid touching your face.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces often.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• When you are in public, and especially in situations where it is difficult to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others, wear a cloth face covering.

For additional details on COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky, click here.

Testing

Remember that free drive-thru testing in partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare continues in NKY from 8 a.m. to 6 pm. at 12 Atlantic Ave in Erlanger through May 15. To schedule your test, call ahead at 800-737-7900.