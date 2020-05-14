NKU women’s basketball adds Louisville transfer Duvall; Thomas More’s Gahan earns academic honor















NKyTribune staff

Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball head coach Camryn Whitaker has announced the addition of Lindsey Duvall, a 5-foot-9 transfer from the University of Louisville and the 2017 Kentucky Miss Basketball.

Duvall, who redshirted her freshman year before playing two seasons with the Cardinals, will graduate from Louisville in the summer and join the Norse as a graduate transfer with two years of immediate eligibility.

Duvall played in 49 games for Louisville, pacing the Cardinals with a 40.8 shooting percentage from 3-point range as a freshman. A native of Mount Washington, Duvall was a five-star prospect at Bullitt East High School. She helped Bullitt East post a 27-8 record as a senior while averaging 23.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

“I’ve known Lindsey and her family since she was in the seventh grade. I’m so excited to have the opportunity to coach her for two years,” said Whitaker. “Lindsey will bring a level of leadership, toughness, maturity and experience that will help our team reach our goals.

“She is a natural scorer on the offensive end and her experience at Louisville is going to raise the level of play in our gym each day. I’d like to thank Coach (Jeff) Walz and the entire staff at the University of Louisville for their support and willingness to help Lindsey in what was a very tough decision for her. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her to our family at NKU.”

Joining the team alongside Duvall in the 2020-21 season will be incoming freshmen Kennedy Igo, Emma Palmer, Christyan Reid and Ellie Taylor.

NKU enjoyed its best season since transitioning to NCAA Division I with 20 wins, including a 12-6 mark in Horizon League play, during the 2019-20 campaign. The Norse advanced to the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament, narrowly missing out on a trip to their first championship appearance in a 50-49 setback to No. 2 seed Green Bay.

TMU’S GAHAN EARNS NAIA ACADEMIC HONOR: Thomas More senior first baseman Andrea Gahan has been named to the Academic NAIA Softball All-District II Team selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Gahan posted a 3.35 grade point average in athletic training. She has a career batting average of .432 with 50 doubles, three triples, 40 home runs, 154 runs batted in and 135 runs scored. Gahan holds the school record for RBI, is tied for No. 1 in home runs, ranks second in hits, third in doubles and is fourth in runs scored.

In the community, Gahan volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House, Northern Kentucky Special Olympics and the Thomas More canned-food drive. By virtue of making the Academic All-District II team, Gahan advances to the Academic All-America Team ballot.

To be selected Academic All-District, a student-athlete must be a starter or key reserve with at least a 3.30 grade point average.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications, Thomas More and staff reports)