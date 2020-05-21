Kentucky Tonight announces candidate programs for 2020 primary election; shows air May 27, June 1

KET continues its in-depth political coverage with Kentucky Tonight programs featuring candidates in the 2020 primary election races.
Hosted by Renee Shaw, Kentucky Tonight programs with candidates will air May 27 and June 1 at 8/7 p.m. on KET. The programs also will stream live at KET.org/live and will be archived online.
The scheduled guests for Kentucky Tonight’s candidate programs include:
Wednesday, May 27:
• Andy Barr—Republican, Sixth Congressional District
• Brett Guthrie—Republican, Second Congressional District
• Alexandra Owensby—Democrat, Fourth Congressional District
• Gerardo Serrano—Republican, Fifth Congressional District
• C. Wesley Morgan—Republican, U.S. Senate
Monday, June 1:
• Retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, Charles Booker, and Mike Broihier, Democratic U.S. Senate candidates
• Daniel Kemph and Josh Hicks, Democratic candidates in the Sixth Congressional District
• Todd McMurtry, Republican candidate for the Fourth Congressional District
Viewers with questions and comments may send email to kytonight@ket.org or use the message form at KET.org/kytonight. Viewers may also submit questions and comments on Twitter @KyTonightKET. The phone number for viewer questions during the program is 1-800-494-7605. All messages should include first and last name and town or county.
Candidates appearing on these programs have demonstrated satisfaction of KET’s candidate invitation criteria, published at KET.org/candidate-invitation-criteria. The proposed live broadcast schedule is subject to change.
Kentucky Tonight is a weekly KET production, produced by Toby Gibbs.
