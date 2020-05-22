Kentucky State Police Post 6 in Dry Ridge increases traffic enforcement during Memorial Day weekend















Kentucky State Police, Post 6 in Dry Ridge, is participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the Memorial Day weekend.

Beginning on May 22 and extending through May 25, KSP Troopers will be taking part in a national effort to increase officer presence on Interstate and U.S Highways. Troopers will focus on keeping the roads safe during times of holiday traffic.

KSP Troopers and Officers will put a high emphasis on all traffic enforcement violations including: speeding, failure to wear safety restraints (seatbelt), impaired/distracted driving, and commercial vehicle enforcement. In this nationwide blitz to increase safety on the roads, troopers are encouraged to report all road activity that could be dangerous to others.

KSP offers drivers the following tips to increase safety awareness on the roads during this weekend:

• Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar locations

• Buckle up – Click It or Ticket, ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained. It’s the law.

• Move over for first responders – Kentucky passed a law in 2003 requiring motorists to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle. If it’s impossible or unsafe to change lanes, motorists must slow down and use caution. KSP says failure to comply can result in fines, jail time or both.

• Eliminate distractions while driving – stay alert, monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling.

In concordance with Operation C.A.R.E., if the public sees a troublesome driver or any suspicious road conditions this holiday season, please contact a local KSP Post or law enforcement agency. Don’t know the post location in Kentucky? Visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/ to find a local KSP Post. KSP encourages everyone on and off the Kentucky’s roadways to stay safe this weekend.

From Kentucky State Police