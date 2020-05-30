Kentucky Lottery tickets sales close to last year’s but below budget — strong finish expected for the year















Kentucky Lottery ticket sales have performed close to results from last year.

Fiscal year sales to date (July-April) for 2020 are $934.1 million, which is $1.6 million (0.2 percent) greater than for the same period last year. This number is also $57 million (5.8 percent) below what was budgeted.

According to the Lottery’s Interim COO Maggie Garrison, strong performers included Scratch-off tickets and the daily Pick 3 and Pick 4 draw games. Scratch-off sales were $563.7, a $16.5 million (3.0 percent) increase over last year, and combined Pick 3 and Pick 4 sales were up $12.1 million (7.6 percent) for the same period.

The new Fast Play games launched this year have also contributed to the increase over last year, with sales totaling $12.5 million. The large jackpot games Powerball and Mega Millions continue to struggle, combining for a more than $46 million decline in from sales for the previous year. Garrison noted the current Mega Millions jackpot is $336 million, the largest jackpot for one of the games in several months, and hopes are for strong sales to make up some of the deficit.

Garrison also told the Lottery board that internet Lottery sales have seen a strong percentage increase since stay at home orders were issued in March but remain a small part of overall sales. Through April, sales on the platform were $31.2 million, up $9.5 million (43.7 percent) from the previous year. This means internet sales constituted 3.3 percent of overall Kentucky Lottery sales for the period.

“We’re seeing continued growth in the platform, due to players staying at home and the launch of a new mobile app in the last few weeks which players are liking,” said Garrison.

“We’re working hard to finish the year on a solid note,” said Interim President and CEO Marty Gibbs. “Our numbers are looking promising, our sales representatives have returned to the field this week, and we have transitioned our advertising back to product-based messaging. The students who receive our college scholarships and grants – including KEES – are counting on us.”

In other business, the board approved:

• Amending the current contract with Gaming Laboratories International, LLC for lottery ball testing, random number generator evaluation, and related services;

• A new contract with Strothman and Company PSC for draw audit and related services, and;

• Rules and regulations for 11 scratch-off tickets and five Instant Play games.