Kentucky Chamber recognizes 11 legislators as MVPs of 2020 General Assembly for strong leadership















The 2020 General Assembly saw progress on many issues important to the business community. The Kentucky Chamber announced the recognition of 11 legislators who displayed conspicuous actions which helped ensure this success.

Recipients of the 2020 Kentucky Chamber MVP Award showed strong leadership for the business community by sponsoring or carrying Kentucky Chamber priority legislation, showing leadership on passage of critical legislation to improve Kentucky or by taking hard votes in defense of business.

“The business community feels it is important to highlight the efforts of legislators who went out of their way to help create a positive Kentucky business climate,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “These 11 legislators fought for a better business climate and helped advance Kentucky during an unprecedented legislative session.”

Below are the legislators selected for this year’s MVP awards and highlights of how they went to bat for the business community this session:

• Senate President Robert Stivers played a key role in advancing the recovery through employment legislation that will support employers that hire and retain workers who are in addiction recovery. He also was crucial to developing and passing the COVID-19 response bill that made many changes to help businesses responding to the pandemic including providing liability protections for health care workers and personal protective equipment manufacturers.

• Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer championed legislation that supports Kentucky’s signature industries including the bourbon and horse racing industries. He was crucial to passing the direct to consumer alcohol shipping bill supported by the bourbon and craft beer and wine industries and was a strong voice for sports wagering.

• Senator Ralph Alvarado sponsored the COVID-19 response bill that made many changes to help businesses responding to the pandemic including providing liability protections for health care workers and personal protective equipment manufacturers and the Tobacco 21 bill that increased the age to buy tobacco to 21.

• Senator Matt Castlen sponsored the recovery through employment legislation that will support employers that hire and retain workers who are in addiction recovery.

•Speaker of the House David Osborne was crucial to passing and supporting legislation important to Kentucky’s signature industries including the direct to consumer alcohol shipping bill supported by the bourbon and craft beer and wine industries. He also ensured passage of many other pro-business bills through the House.

• Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade sponsored legislation empowering teachers and schools with the information they need to help Kentucky’s foster kids be successful in the classroom.

• Representative Adam Koenig sponsored legislation to legalize wagering on sporting events and generate revenue for Kentucky’s woefully underfunded pension systems. He also sponsored the direct to consumer alcohol shipping bill supported by the bourbon and craft beer and wine industries.

• Representative Sal Santoro continued to champion transportation infrastructure investment during the session and sponsored legislation to increase infrastructure investment which is a critical need in Kentucky.

• Representative Kim Moser carried the tobacco 21 legislation in the House and was involved with developing and passing the COVID-19 response bill that made many changes to help businesses responding to the pandemic including providing liability protections for health care workers and personal protective equipment manufacturers.

• Representative Jerry Miller sponsored two important bills relating to tobacco use including a bill to establish a tax on electronic cigarettes and a bill to regulate flavored electronic cigarettes which are often used by youth.

• Representative Kevin Bratcher sponsored legislation that makes expungement of criminal records automatic following acquittals and dismissals with prejudice.

From Kentucky Chamber of Commerce