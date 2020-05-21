Commonwealth Bank & Trust relocates branch to Thomas More Parkway/Dudley Road in Edgewood















Commonwealth Bank & Trust Co. relocated its branch in Edgewood to 591 Freedom Park Drive at the corner of Thomas More Parkway and Dudley Road.

The branch opened this week following a six-figure renovation of the existing building on the property. The branch was previously located at 160 Barnwood Drive, near Thomas More University.

“We are thrilled to be able to share our beautiful new location with residents and businesses in this community,” said Ann C. Wells, CEO of Commonwealth Bank. “As a customer-centric financial institution, we believe the new technology, attentive staff, and efficiency of the new location are a great fit for the personal and business banking needs of the area. Our holding company, Commonwealth Bancshares, originally opened the Edgewood Branch in 1996, and we have seen growth, year after year.”

As a full-service bank, Commonwealth Bank will offer the Edgewood community traditional in-branch services, as well as easy-to-use online and mobile banking options. The branch will continue to operate with three full-time employees and one part-time employee, as well as one mortgage loan officer.

Corey Sidebottom is Northern Kentucky Market Executive, Audra Kordenbrock as the Branch Manager/Business Development Officer and Lori Burdine as a Commercial Lender. Appointments can be made for Private Banking and Wealth Management Services with other members of their team.

While the new branch will open for regular business operations on Monday, May 18, 2020, access to the branch lobby will only be available by appointment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers are encouraged to utilize the online and mobile banking, ATMs, drive-thru and two Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs). Personal teller assistance is available at the ITM with the touch of a button. Customers can cash or deposit checks, make payments, transfer money between accounts and much more, all from the convenience of their vehicle.

Corey Sidebottom, Northern Kentucky Market President, added, “What I admire most about our team is the level of commitment with which they approach every customer. To us, even the smallest accounts matter, and quite honestly, some of these clients are our biggest community advocates. We are tremendously excited to service our customers in the new location, as well as welcome new clients to our banking family.“

The Commonwealth Bank is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and currently operates 14 retail branches in Jefferson and Shelby counties and two branches in Northern Kentucky.