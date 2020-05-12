Campbell County Public Library to reopen, begin offering curbside pickup of items on May 18















The Campbell County Public Library will begin offering curbside pickup of library items on May 18. This service will be available at all four of the branches from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Patrons with library cards may reserve items beginning this Friday (May 15). Books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, video games and magazines may be placed on hold and checked out through curbside service.

There are designated parking spots for curbside delivery at all branches. For details on how to browse available items, place holds and utilize curbside service, visit www.cc-pl.org/curbside-pickup.

Service to the library’s Express locations in Silver Grove and Melbourne also will begin May 18. All returned library items must be placed in the return item bins located at each branch and at the Express locations. For information about how to get items delivered to Express locations, visit www.cc-pl.org/library-express.

All fines for late items are suspended until further notice, but library materials should be returned so that others may enjoy the collection.

Library locations are not yet open to the public. Only necessary staff will be in the buildings (beginning May 11) to prepare for curbside services, to quarantine and shelve returned items, and to install safety and protection measures for when the library buildings can open. No date for reopening to the public has been decided.

Keeping the staff and patrons safe while providing the services the community expects is the top priority.

The Campbell County Public Library operates four branches:

-The Cold Spring Branch is located at 3920 Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring, phone 859-781-6166.

-The Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch is located at 1000 Highland Ave. in Fort Thomas, phone 859-572-5033.

-The Newport Branch is located at 901 E. Sixth St. in Newport, phone 859-572-5035.

-The Alexandria Branch is located at 8830 Alexandria Pike in Alexandria, phone 859-572-7463.

Express locations for pickups and returns are located in Silver Grove and Melbourne.

From Campbell County Public Library

