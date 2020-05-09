Brighton Center’s ‘Roaring ’20s Virtual Gala’ is now in progress; place a bid or make donation ’til May 16















Brighton Center’s creative, Roaring ’20s Virtual Gala is now in progress, a sign of Coronavirus times — and a fundraiser that’s more important than ever.

Though we are living in a historic and uncertain time, what is certain is Brighton Center’s the dedication to the Northern Kentucky community and providing hope to those serve. Our community is in need now more than ever and we face challenges beyond anything we could have foreseen.

Since the Governor of Kentucky declared a State of Emergency, Brighton Center has continued to remain focused on its mission by providing critical services to individuals and families in the community.

After much consideration, and in light of the current situation, Brighton Center made the difficult decision to move its largest fundraiser of the year, its annual Gala, to a Virtual experience. Join in continuing to provide hope to Northern Kentuckians during this time.

The virtual Gala is now LIVE for bidding and will continue through Saturday, May 16 at 11 p.m.

There are some amazing packages, so please feel free to check them out or consider giving a donation to help raise critical funds to continue providing services for those who need us most, especially now.

Generous sponsors have already agreed to make their sponsorship a donation to help families on their journey to self-sufficiency. Help raise an additional $30,000 to meet our goal. Take a virtual getaway as you explore the amazing auction packages you can look forward to enjoying soon with those you love. There is something for everyone: bucket list international vacations, trips to the beach, family-friendly days out, and local attractions or date nights.