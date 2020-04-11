Weather heads-up: AccuWeather predicts rain and thunderstorms Sunday through Monday morning















AccuWeather warns that we’ll have rain and thunderstorms tomorrow through Monday morning and that storms can be severe.

Probability of thunderstorms is 24% during the day Sunday and 60% overnight. But the probability of rain is higher al day.

It’s probably best to plan for in-door Easter activities with your stay-at-home group.

A powerful storm system is expected to track across the center of the county this weekend with varying effects across regions. There is a stronger risk of tornadoes south of Kentucky.

If the storm system should cut north, then the risk of more severe weather could expand into the Ohio Valley on Sunday and Sunday night.