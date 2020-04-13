The Double Eagle has landed for Kentucky Symphony Orchestra in online raffle of rare bourbons















Joining the ranks of orchestras across the country, the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 due to the Covid19 national emergency.

However, the KSO will still hold its Rare Bourbon Raffle on April 25 at 9:30 p.m. via Facebook Live. The proceeds of this raffle help the KSO produce free family concerts in Devou Park and education programs for thousands of students from over 250 area schools.

“Raffling off rare and hard to find bourbons to support our efforts in the community is a highlight of our event. Though we can’t gather this year to taste, dine and dance, the KSO still must raise funds to offer these community programs slated for the Summer and Fall,” said KSO Music Director, James R. Cassidy.

This year’s featured bottle of rare bourbon (donated by The Party Source) is a Double Eagle Very Rare 20-year from Buffalo Trace Distillers. Chances are $50 each for this bottle of very rare and stylishly presented bourbon.

There will only be up to 300 raffle tickets sold, so your chances are better than most to score this 2019 bottle of Double Eagle Very Rare (MSRP $3,500, with other markets priced from $18-35k).

This very limited 20-year-old bourbon is matured twice as long as Eagle Rare 10-year bourbon and features two beautifully-sculpted crystal glass eagles in the Double Eagle decanter. A true collectors’ item, Double Eagle Very Rare is presented in a luxurious silver box and crystal decanter. Only 299 bottles were produced, with an individually-numbered letter of authenticity included.

The KSO is proud of its long-standing support from our friends and neighbors at The Party Source in Bellevue who have also provided two hard to find bourbons for an additional Two-Chance Raffle ($20 per ticket). The Two-Chance raffle includes a drawing for a bottle of George T. Stagg (2019) and a second drawing for a bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle 10-year (2019).

Party Source president & CEO Jon Stiles said, “The Party Source has been proud to be a supporter of the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra for the last 27 years. The arts are a vital part of any community, and Northern Kentucky has been fortunate to have the KSO’s commitment to providing fine performances and educational experiences for young people since 1992.”

George T. Stagg is one of five offerings in Buffalo Trace’s Antique Collection. The barrels for the 2019 Fall release were aged no less than 15 years and 3 months (116.9 proof). MSRP is $99, but it can be found selling for $699-$1,899. Old Rip Van Winkle 10-year comes in at 107 proof with a MSRP of $69, and other sellers getting $650-1,599 per bottle. That’s two chances to win for $20.

Nearly 13,000 Tri-state residents gather at the amphitheater in Covington’s Devou Park each summer, and 4,000 students benefit from engaging education programs in the Fall, both of which the KSO provides free of charge via proceeds raised through raffle ticket sales, auctions, donors, sponsors and attendees of the Bourbon Barrel Ball.

Visit this website to purchase your chance to showcase your own bottle of Double Eagle Very Rare and for the Stagg and Pappy raffle. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. April 25. Tickets are limited and may sell out prior to that deadline. Raffle tickets can only be purchased by those who are 21 years or older.

We hope to call your name on Facebook Live Saturday, April 25 at 9:30 p.m. Due to “stay in place” orders by the governor, winners can not be present, but will be notified and can arrange to pick up prizes at the Symphony’s offices in Newport.