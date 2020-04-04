NKU women’s soccer signs Cincinnati Country Day standout Katie Brock; TMU begins season Aug. 26















NKyTribune staff

Northern Kentucky University women’s soccer coach Bob Sheehan has announced the addition of Katie Brock to the program.

“We are excited to announce that Katie will be joining our program,” said Sheehan. “We welcome Katie to the program. Katie is a skillful attacking player who has achieved at a very high level on both her high school team and her club team.

“She is a tall target and a strong finisher around the goal.”

Brock is a 5-foot-9 forward who comes to NKU after an illustrious career at Cincinnati Country Day School. She’s a part of a senior class that went 71-6-5 with the program and won two state titles in 2018 and 2019. She has also played club soccer with the Cincinnati Development Academy.

This past season, the Cincinnati native garnered a first team All-State selection and was named the Miami Valley Conference Player of the Year after leading the conference in goals.

Brock has also been a first team All-City and All-League honoree, as well as an All-Star Select member for the past two years.

Brock joins an NKU program that posted a 9-9 overall record last season. The Norse finished 5-4 in the Horizon League and advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament, where they dropped a 1-0 overtime decision to Illinois-Chicago.

TMU WOMEN BEGIN SEASON AUG. 26: The Thomas More women’s soccer team opens the season on Aug. 26, when the Saints travel to Lima, Ohio, to play the University of Northwestern Ohio.

Thomas More begins the home portion of its schedule on Aug. 28 by playing host to Rochester (Mich.).

The Saints finished 13-7 overall in 2019, including a 5-3 mark in the Mid-South Conference. Thomas More also advanced to the semifinals of the Mid-South Conference Tournament last fall.

(From NKU Athletics Communications, Thomas More and staff reports)