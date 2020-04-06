Museum Center, Freedom Center extend closures to May 11, continue to offer online programs















NKyTribune staff

Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) has announced that it is extending its temporary closure into May in accordance with guidance from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

As CMC continues to closely monitor developments around COVID-19 to determine an appropriate date to reopen, it has increased its online learning offerings and virtual engagement.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff continue to be our top priority and we are doing our part to flatten the curve and help the world combat this pandemic,” says Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center. “Rest assured that during this time we will continue to inspire curiosity, ignite imaginations and bring people together through virtual learning moments.”

CMC has expanded its online learning resources to offer a robust schedule encouraging people to explore their own backyards, curate their own collections, learn through play or simply make new memories together.

Online programming schedule

Mondays

11 a.m.

Curiosity is far too big to fit into a museum, so we’re bringing it straight to you. Catch a new Wonder Zone for experiments and museum experiences you can do in your own home.

Noon

STEM Girls is going online with interviews every week with a professional in a STEM field, including those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. With experts from a variety of fields and across the community, your future scientist, chemist, engineer or architect is sure to find their inspiration.

2 p.m.

Learn something new about the fascinating Maya culture every #MayaMonday through fun facts and videos from experts. CMC is excited to open Maya: The Exhibition when the museum reopens to the public.

Tuesdays

11 a.m.

Join a CMC curator live every Tuesday as they answer your questions about our collections, their research, their inspiration and more.

6 p.m.

There’s so much more to our collections than what we can show you on the museum floor. Our curators take you behind the scenes in our Off the Shelf blog.

Wednesdays

11 a.m.

Reading is critical for early childhood development and our staff is taking our weekly Story Tree Time online. Tune in every week for a new story read by one of our staff.

2 p.m.

Explore style through the decades with Vintage Beauties, a popular spinoff of our 1940s Day. From the 1920s to 1980s our education team will discuss how the decade’s political and social climates influenced style and show you how to copy their look.

Thursdays

11 a.m.

With inspiration from STEM professionals everywhere during this unique moment, CMC’s STEM Girls features a new interview twice a week.

2 p.m.

We take #TBT very literally at CMC. Catch a historic newsreel clip every week and see which events, locations and figures you remember from the past.

6 p.m.

Pour yourself a drink and join us for Museum on Tap Happy Hour as we speak with local experts about the wild, sensational and saucy sides of Cincinnati history.

Fridays

11 a.m.

Time for the little ones to get their wiggles out with our Dance Party Friday. Check out our kid-friendly Spotify playlist and videos showcasing dance moves and flair to help you and the kids cure cabin fever and burn some energy.

2 p.m.

Head into the weekend with a new Wonder Zone for you and the kids to do together.

In addition to weekly programming, CMC has online lesson plans, virtual exhibits and a list of additional resources from other educational organizations to supplement homeschooling, personal development and more. Click here for a complete list of resources.

CMC will continue to monitor developments around COVID-19 and follow the consultation of government and health officials to determine a prudent reopening date.

As a non-profit organization, CMC relies on ticket sales, education program fees, event sales and donations to operate. The current closure is having a significant impact on CMC’s operating budget and is encouraging people to consider a donation to its COVID-19 Closure Fund to support its operating budget.

Click here here for more information on the Cincinnati Museum Center.

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center also extends closure through May 11

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center announced it, too, is extending its closure into May.

As the Freedom Center continues to closely monitor developments around COVID-19 to determine an appropriate date to reopen, it has increased its online learning offerings and virtual engagement.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff continue to be our top priority and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure the well-being of our community,” says Woody Keown, Jr., president of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. “However, we will continue to fan the flame of freedom, creating champions of inclusive freedom in our global community as we recognize now, more than ever, that we are all in this together.”

While its staff works remotely, the Freedom Center continues to tap into their expertise and passion through online learning resources, blog posts and more. The Freedom Center’s End Slavery Now initiative is also continuing to provide resources in its ongoing effort to end human trafficking locally, nationally and globally.

The Freedom Center will continue to monitor developments around COVID-19 and follow the consultation of government and health officials to determine a prudent reopening date.