Latonia Community Council planning annual ‘Plant Ritte’s Corner’ project, seeks donations















In the spirit of “stay home and garden” Latonia Community Council is in the planning process for its annual Plant Ritte’s Corner project.

The Council is requesting financial assistance to help accomplish this project. Members anticipate doing a limited social contact planting event May 16, with hope that the current state of emergency will have lessened by then.

Ritte’s corner and the surrounding blocks are known as Latonia Uptown and many folks pass through on a daily basis, it is also home to many businesses and events.

The Council is asking for donations to beautify the planters and fountain and keep the neighborhood “event ready.” It has been able to continue this project with community support.

The project is expected to cost anywhere between $2000 and $3000, which will cover plants, new soil, fertilizer, & supplies.

Additional funding is requested his year to replace four planters starting around the fountain for this year and gradually replacing planters neighborhood-wide as funding allows.

The goal is to be planting the weekends of May 16 and May 23.

DONATION LEVELS

$500.00- (4 NEEDED)- TROPICAL OASIS LEVEL

$300.00- (2 NEEDED)- PRETTY PERENNIALS LEVEL

$150.00 (2 NEEDED)- BOUNTIFUL BEAUTIES LEVEL

$50.00- FRIENDS OF LATONIA COMMUNITY COUNCIL, LATONIA UPTOWN

The Council looks forward to accomplishing this goal and maintaining some beautiful planters

Checks can be made payable and mailed to: Latonia Community Council, P.O. Box 15362, Covington, KY 41015.

Latonia Council members will pick up donations upon request to Leigh Drake, LCC President at (859) 816-5176.

Latonia Community Council