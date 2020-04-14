CVG awarded $42million in federal funding from FAA, part of CARES Act, Sen. McConnell announces















Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will receive nearly $43 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It is one of 55 Kentucky airports to receive federal funding.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced that 55 Kentucky airports will receive $77.2 million through CARES, the largest economic rescue package in history.



“Kentucky’s network of world-class airports drive our economy and support good jobs. As our country faces the health and economic crisis of the coronavirus, we must maintain these critical features of Kentucky’s infrastructure. When this crisis is over, our Commonwealth will be ready to once again take flight,” said Sen. McConnell.



Airports in Kentucky and around the country face financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus. The CARES Act included funding to provide economic relief to certain airports impacted by COVID-19. According to the FAA, the federal government will supply 100% of the AIP funding, which normally requires a local match.



“CVG, like all airports and businesses across the country, has been hit hard by the pandemic,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). “I am truly grateful for the leadership of Senator Mitch McConnell to include airport funding in the CARES Act, which is providing necessary economic relief to many struggling industries and families in Kentucky and across the country.

“Airports are critical in keeping us connected and ensuring our economy remains moving, particularly in times of crisis. Airports assure those with an essential need to travel can do so and that our air cargo partners can facilitate the movement of needed supplies. Airport relief funds provided by the CARES Act are a lifeline to allow airports to remain operational.”



Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF), which received over $21 million, said, “As communities across the country are struggling with the effects of the coronavirus, Senator McConnell is stepping in with vital relief.”



Blue Grass Airport in Lexington will receive more than $9.5 million.

“Blue Grass Airport, like many commercial service airports around the country, has been significantly impacted by the speed and magnitude COVID-19 has had on the airline and airport industry,” said LEX Executive Director Eric Frankl. “Blue Grass Airport does not receive any local taxpayer revenue to support our day-to-day operations, so the combination of staying open and functional as a critical piece of infrastructure for central Kentucky with the loss of over 90% of our passenger activity has had a devastating financial impact.”

Airports and amounts of CARE funding are: