COVID Update: NKY has 6 new cases, KY has 88 and 7 deaths; drive-through site up and running

As Wednesday, six additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for 232 total cases, according to the NKY Health Department. Gov. Beshear reported there were 88 new cases in Kentucky and seven new deaths.
A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, an effort by the Governor’s Office, Kroger and Gravity Diagnostics, opened Wednesday at Summit View Academy (5006 Madison Pike Independence) and will continue through Saturday, April 18. The targeted 200 tests were completed the first day, and the goal is to complete 200 each day.
Only those that have an appointment will receive testing. Availability is limited, but additional appointments have been added. Individuals can determine their eligibility, as well as schedule an appointment, at www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing or by calling 1-888-852-2567.
According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health, only individuals with symptoms associated with COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath) should receive testing. “Testing is NOT recommended for individuals who do not have symptoms associated with COVID-19. This is because even if the individual was exposed to COVID-19, they might not yet have enough of the virus in their system to produce a positive test result. Someone may test negative, only to become ill a few days later, potentially unknowingly spreading COVID-19 to their close contacts.”
Collaboration with neighboring states
Gov. Beshear also announced that his administration is deepening ties with neighboring Indiana and Ohio in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The Governor said he, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine have agreed to continue close discussions on responding to the coronavirus pandemic, with an eye toward eventually coordinating plans to reopen the states’ economies.
“Regionally, it is so critical,” Gov. Beshear said. “If you live in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati is right across the river, we have to work together to make sure that one area isn’t on top of the virus and another just brings it in, and vice versa.”
The Governor will continue regular calls and planning sessions with neighboring governors and other leaders over the coming weeks. As action is taken, the governors will provide updates.
“These two governors and I have been on a call at least once a week, and let me tell you, they care about their people,” Gov. Beshear said. “There hasn’t been one political moment in it, just three people trying to do the best they can surrounded by teams trying to do the best that they can.”
He said that the collaboration is essential but that each leader ultimately would make his own decisions.
Team Kentucky Fund
Gov. Beshear announced new fundraising numbers and an oversight panel for the Team Kentucky Fund.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman appeared Wednesday remotely via video to announce the five co-chairs: Jerry Abramson, Steve Henry, Crit Luallen, Daniel Mongiardo, and Steve Pence will co-chair the Team Kentucky Fund to help Kentuckians whose employment has been affected by COVID-19.
“We are going to be partnering with Community Action of Kentucky. We are going to be partnering with this group because they have a long history of impactful work. This organization is going to serve as the hands and feet of this mission,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said.
Gov. Beshear said that right now there is more than $1.8 million raised or pledged to the Team Kentucky Fund.
“More than 7,000 people have donated. Most of the donations were less than $100,” the Governor said. “We’ve also had some businesses and private donors step up with gifts from $10,000 to the $1 million announcement we had from the Kentucky Colonels just yesterday.”
Some of the other major gifts include $125,000 from an anonymous business donor, $100,000 from LG&E, $25,000 from Health Tech Solutions and $65,000 from Bret Walker and Emilee Stites in cooperation with TeeSpring Inc. (Walker and Stites operate BeshearGear.com, with 100% of proceeds going to the Team Kentucky Fund.)
“I want to thank everyone for their generosity in this,” the Governor said. “Nobody’s personal finances are in a positive place as we go through this. Thinking about the fact that people have donated already $1.9 million to help out their fellow human beings is once again passing that test of humanity.”
Donate to the Team Kentucky Fund at www.donate.ky.gov.