COVID update: NKY has 12 new cases; KY has 134 cases, 3 deaths; KY, Kroger form testing partnership

NKY Health reports 12 additional cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, for 206 total cases. There are 95 cases in Kenton County, 45 cases in Campbell County, 54 cases in Boone County and 12 cases in Grant County. There have been 14 total deaths related to COVID- 19.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 134 new cases in Kentucky and three new deaths, raising the states toll to 1,963 cases and 97 deaths.
He said to date at least 607 people have recovered and 25,866 have been tested; 289 people are currently hospitalized and 136 are currently in ICU.
The Governor thanks Kentuckians of all faiths for protecting their communities by staying home.
“Thanks to everyone who worshipped at home today,” the Governor said. “Your decision to stay home, even when it is really hard, is what saves lives. . . People you have never met are going to be alive three months from now because of your willingness to do it.”
Only about seven congregations held in-person services, disregarding the Governor’s executive order banning mass gatherings. Individuals who attended these services will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in order to limit the impact of their actions on other people.
Commissioner for the Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack said, “Does our right to gather together entitle us to have other people die as a result? That is essentially what happened. This is about any gathering, not just churches. We are at a time and place in history when the human species has never faced, for the last hundred years, a threat like we do now. The choices and decisions you make have implications, not only for yourself but for others.”
Update on drive-through testing sites
The Governor announced a partnership that will greatly expand the testing capability in Kentucky. The state’s first drive-through testing site will be free of charge and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 13, through Thursday, April 16, at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Any future locations will be announced and the overall goal of the partnership is to conduct 20,000 tests over the next five weeks.
“I’m very excited about this. It’s good news,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve been working with Kroger for several weeks just trying to get it right. The potential here, just from this program, could almost double the amount of testing we have right now.”
Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health, said, “Kroger Health’s vision is to help people lead healthier lives and it’s never been more important than right now for us as we help expand testing across the state. An innovative part of Kroger’s testing solution has to do with a digital registration process. We believe this process is the first in the Commonwealth and maybe be in the first of the nation to provide a very easy way for people to register for the test.”
Dustin Nimmo, senior product manager for e-commerce, Kroger Health, said, “You’ll be able to find quickly a location wherever you are in Kentucky and schedule an appointment very easily. There are people who are residents of Kentucky who worked countless hours to build this web portal.”
The state, Kroger and other partners expect to be able to handle about 250 vehicles per day per site at all locations. Kentuckians can register at thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing, or call 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).
First, people seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible. Next, they will select a testing location and appointment time that works for them. Then, registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork to complete.
When a person arrives for their test, they should have their photo ID ready and should leave their window rolled up for check-in, until a health care practitioner comes to the car for the test. Test results are expected within approximately 48-hours.
Those eligible for the test include those with symptoms, health care workers, first responders, those 65 and older, and those with chronic health conditions.
Gov. Beshear thanked project partners Kroger Health, UPS, Gravity Diagnostics, Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, Kentucky Department for Public Health, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky National Guard and Franklin County for helping make this possible.