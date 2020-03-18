St. Elizabeth institutes visitor restrictions and cancels elective surgeries, effective immediately















While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in any facility, St. Elizabeth Healthcare is closely monitoring evolving recommendations from local, state, and national experts.

As a result, two critical changes will occur this week:

Visitor Restrictions

In an abundance of caution and until further notice, St. Elizabeth Healthcare has activated new visitor restrictions to protect the health of our patients, associates, physicians, and community. Effective , we are restricting Visitors to all St. Elizabeth Healthcare hospitals effective at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.

NO VISITORS will be admitted into any clinical setting, unless:

• A single designated partner or primary caretaker for mothers delivering babies.

• No visitors under age 14, which includes siblings of a newborn.

• End-of-life situations.

Patients are limited to one visitor at a time. No visitors under age 14. Visitors are not permitted to see patients if they exhibit any respiratory illness symptoms such as

coughing, sneezing, runny nose, fever, etc. Visitors are not permitted if they have traveled internationally within the past 14 days.

• A single individual responsible for transporting a patient coming for a procedure or being discharged from the hospital.

Concurrent with these visitor restrictions, as a precautionary measure, we will be suspending the Volunteer Services program, which will occur on Wednesday, March 18.

Elective Surgeries

Kentucky Governor Beshear recommended that all elective surgery and procedures be canceled, effective end of business day Wednesday, March 18.

These steps are necessary to enable the infrastructure to support the potential of critical patient needs and ensure the health and safety of patients, associates, and physicians.

These guidelines are not just for the hospital setting, but all procedural spaces and outpatient offices as well.

