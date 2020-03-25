Paige Johnson’s remains found in Clermont County; NKY teen was reported missing in 2010















The remains of Paige Johnson were found in Clermont County Sunday.

The Northern Kentucky teen went missing in 2010.

She has been the subject of an ongoing investigation since she was last seen Sept. 23, 2010, when her friend, Jacob Bumpass, said he dropped her off at 15th and Scott streets in Covington.

Covington Police released the following statement:

On March 22, 2020, the Clermont County Ohio Sheriff’s Office was contacted by an individual after they located what they believed to be human remains.

Upon arrival of Clermont County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Clermont County Coroner, Covington Police Department Investigators were contacted and responded to the scene. Investigators with all three agencies have continued to search the scene over the course of the past two days and recovered additional items that are also believed to be human remains.

All items collected were sent to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for analysis and possible identification.

Late in the evening on March 24, 2020, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office and Covington Police Department were officially notified by Hamilton County that the remains have been positively identified as those of Paige Johnson, F/W, 8/29/93, who was reported as missing to the Covington Police Department on September 23, 2010. Early this morning, Paige’s family was notified by the Covington Police Department of her recovery.

At this time, the Covington Police, in conjunction with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact Greater Cincinnati Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

We would ask that during this difficult time the family’s privacy be respected.

A press conference with further information will be held in front of Covington Police Headquarters at 10 a.m.

*This story will be updated