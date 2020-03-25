NKU’s Vaidya to join other presidents in Facebook Live conversation on COVID-19 4 p.m. Thursday















Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya will be joining a Facebook Live conversation on Thursday at 4 p.m. about COVID-19’s impact on higher education in Kentucky.

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence and the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) are hosting the conversation with Dr. Vaidya and four others.

Prichard Committee President and CEO Brigitte Blom Ramsey will facilitate a discussion with:

• Dr. Jay Box, President, Kentucky Community and Technical College System

• Dr. David McFaddin, Interim President, Eastern Kentucky University

• Dr. Jay Morgan, President, Morehead State University

• Dr. Ashish Vaidya, President, Northern Kentucky University

• Dr. Burton Webb, President, University of Pikeville

The event can be found here.

“We’re very pleased to partner with the Prichard Committee to provide a forum for these vitally important conversations,” said CPE President Dr. Aaron Thompson. “During these unprecedented times, our campuses continue to respond with innovative and timely solutions that address a wide range of needs to ensure both the health and safety of students and their success in an online learning environment.”

More topics and events will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

“In the immediate and the longer-term, to ensure a big, bold future for Kentucky – even in the midst of COVID-19, we are seeking innovative ways to maintain a focus on student success and support, as well as ways to deepen and expand family and community engagement during this unprecedented time,” said Ramsey. “These discussions are intended to result in more integrated discussions and solutions that will benefit us now and into the future.”

The Prichard Committee and panelists will be answering questions in real time during all Facebook Live events.

Questions can be sent in advance to Jessica.fletcher@prichardcommittee.org or submitted on Twitter to @prichardcom.