Newport Aquarium is temporarily closing to support public health and safety amidst COVID-19 concerns















While no instance of Covid-19/Coronavirus infection has been reported at Newport Aquarium, management felt the responsibility to support the community, guests and employees with a precautionary temporary closure effective March 16 to March 27 to allow for social distancing.

Please know that during this time, the animal care team is working to provide the same high level of care for the animals as always.

The Aquarium will monitor the recommendations of public health officials and hopes this closure will be brief.

If you have already purchased tickets, those will be valid for use on a future date of your choice with no action needed on your part.

Should you wish, your ticket purchase will be refunded. Please call 800-406-3474 for help with that.

The Aquarium will reopen on March 28.

Newport Aquarium