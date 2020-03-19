Mike Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Thursday, provided for use with online wagering platforms















*Editor’s note: Turfway Park has made the decision to run all remaining races during the Winter/Spring meet spectator-free. Daily simulcasting at Turfway is also closed for the remainder of the Winter/Spring meet. Fans who would like to bet on Turfway races can go to TwinSpires.com, to set up an online wagering account.

Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2020

RACE 1

TRICKIZAR looked very sharp winning back-to-back races for Rey Hernandez. She is capable of extending that streak tonight. KICKIN KIMBERLY moves up in class after easily beating bottom claimers. She was claimed from that one but Corrales retains the mount and she figures to be the main competition. SACRED STORM has the speed to be on or near the lead.

RACE 2

NEVER FORGET HER debuts for Wes Ward, who is always tough with his first timers. The works aren’t flashy but she has been training steadily and gets the nod. BOOMTOWN comes off a couple of decent efforts at this level and figures best of the ones who have raced. WORTHAPRETTYPENNY drops in class and could wake up.

RACE 3

GLADTOBEHERE loved the stretch out to a mile-and-a-half and completely destroyed the field in that one. The two-mile distance is always a question mark but it would be tough to bet against him even at short odds tonight. HIGH ON SUGAR and VALYCOVE have the breeding that suggests they could improve at this distance.

RACE 4

ABBY’S DESTINY just missed last out and rates the slight edge in here. WICKED VALENTINE is a 3-year-old taking on older runners but she drops in class and should run well. CATCH MY KITTY is a contender.

RACE 5

HEY NEGRITA figures to be running late in a race with plenty of early speed. She can win this one with her best effort. HEAVEN ESCAPE moves up in class after an easy win in her Turfway debut and is capable of another solid performance tonight. NO INTEREST fits with these.

RACE 6

ALLESTOFTHETALL looked good breaking his maiden at this level back in December and hooked tougher company last out. He appears to be in a good spot to win this one for Mike Maker with Corrales picking up the mount. MOON LAUNCH exits the same race as the top pick and will be running at the end. TOMAHAWK KITTEN rates a chance.

RACE 7

HORSE DOCTOR has been running against better in New Orleans and was second last out despite a poor start. A better break will make him tough to beat in what looks like a well matched allowance race. LIBERAL LUNACY has been running on the dirt at Hawthorne but is a much better horse on Poly. He has been off since November but is training well and should show big improvement tonight. KITTEN’S CAT drops in class and looks dangerous at this level.