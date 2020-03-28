Life Learning Center partners with Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders on alternative sentencing















Life Learning Center President Alecia Webb-Edgington announced today that Life Learning Center has created COVID-19 protocols to meet the increased need through the budding alternative sentencing partnership with Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Rob Sanders and Kenton County Jailer Terry Carl.

“We are pleased to propel our partnership with Life Learning Center on this Alternative Sentencing initiative,” said Kenton County Attorney, Rob Sanders. “It is important for the public to know that the release of low level, non-violent offenders is being done in a safe and methodical manner. Life Learning Center is a big part of this initiative. This innovative partnership will ensure released defendants are monitored in a manner that keeps both the public and probation officers safe.”

As of 8 a.m. Friday morning the Kenton County Detention Center jail population reduced its population from 716 to 483 in less than two weeks, according to Sanders.

Most of the released inmates are now clients of Life Learning Center.

“In this trying and unique time, it’s great to see all the parties in Kenton County, working together to reduce risk, keeping it safe, and reducing costs by managing our jail population”, said Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann.

“This extraordinary effort to reduce the potential catastrophic impact of the COVID-19 virus spread among inmates would not be possible without Life Learning Center and we appreciate their continued partnership with the criminal justice system,” added Sanders.

“We are pleased to partner with Rob Sanders on this initiative and look forward to assisting in transitioning many of these new candidates to reach their highest potential by finding a living wage career,” stated Alecia Webb-Edgington, President of Life Learning Center. “We are following all protocols as set before us by the CDC and Governor of our Commonwealth by utilizing remote virtual learning during this pandemic.”

Life Learning Center continues to provide nationally recognized curriculum virtually, via Zoom mobile platform utilizing their cadre of volunteer faculty.

Life Learning Center is a Covington-based nonprofit that helps at risk citizens reach their highest potential by finding a living wage career.

The organization’s 12-week education and care continuum focuses on addressing barriers in all domains of life: physical, relational, spiritual, financial and emotional. In addition to life skill training, the care continuum provides resources such as legal aid, food assistance, mental health counseling and more.

