Lexington Center Corporation unveils new corporate logos for Central Bank Center and Rupp Arena















With a landmark naming rights agreement finalized and the first phase of a $300 million expansion project well underway, Lexington Center Corporation unveiled new corporate logos for Central Bank Center and Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center on Thursday.

The new designs are a stylized interpretation of the angular peak, which is the primary focal point of the dramatic exterior contour of the new complex. Featuring Central Bank’s traditional “C,” the new logo employs a simple elegance with a minimalist typeface. The Rupp Arena version of the logo incorporates a distinctive, bold typeface style.

According to Bill Owen, Lexington Center Corporation CEO and president, “We are thrilled to unveil a new corporate identity that is a dynamic symbol of the new naming rights partnership. The new logos reflect the longstanding tradition of Central Bank and the iconic history of Rupp Arena.

“It is also an elegant representation of the many upgrades and improvements that have been made to the flagship facility of downtown Lexington and one of the state’s most significant buildings.”

Luther Deaton, Central Bank Chairman, President and CEO, echoed those comments. “It has been a privilege contribute to a new piece of the Commonwealth’s history,” Deaton said. “The logos are symbolic of our intent to advance and enrich the downtown area while honoring the rich history and tradition that distinguish Lexington as one of Kentucky’s most beloved cities.”

The new logo was designed by Doe-Anderson ad agency, Central Bank’s agency of record, based in Louisville.

“The mark incorporates an element of the building’s architecture,” said the logo’s designer, Bill Connelly of Doe-Anderson. “It represents forward and upward motion, giving it an active look, which is so appropriate for the entire building that hosts world-class events and one of the perennial great college basketball teams. It was an honor to work on the logo with our friends at Central Bank, a longtime client.”

Upon completion in Spring of 2022, Central Bank Center will offer 100,000 square feet of exhibition space, a beautiful new 25,000 (sf) grand ballroom, 25,000 (sf) of meeting space and 50,000 (sf) of hospitality space.

For more information, visit www.centralbankcenter.com.