Kentucky Chamber of Commerce sets up special website to answer questions for state’s businesses















As the governor's office prepares the Commonwealth for this pandemic, the Kentucky Chamber is working to ensure businesses are equipped with the resources they need.



With public restrictions continuing to grow in order to flatten the curve, employers need to know the best steps to take to protect their businesses and employees.

The Kentucky Chamber is dedicated to ensuring the state’s businesses are able to get the answers they need during this time of uncertainty.



To address employer concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the Kentucky Chamber has launched a website with resources from experts and opened an open line of communication where businesses can get their most pressing questions answered.



Businesses can ask questions through the page and the Chamber will make sure their questions are answered.



“As businesses are presented with difficult decisions during the coronavirus pandemic, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is committed to uniting the business community by developing best practices, working with state and local officials, and providing a platform for businesses to offer feedback and submit questions in this time of great uncertainty. In order to minimize the impact on the overall health of our people and our economy, we must work together through coordinated communication. We’re all in this together,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts.

