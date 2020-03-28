Gov. Beshear reports 54 new cases of coronavirus, three deaths; urges staying safe at home















Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday said his administration is continuing strong efforts to stop the spread of novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). He said the state had 54 new cases and confirmed three new deaths.

The Governor reiterated his call to Kentuckians to stay Healthy at Home and said that the state is continuing to working to prepare an initial drive-through testing center.

“We recommit ourselves each and every day to doing what it takes to defeat this adversary. We will get through this,” said Gov. Beshear. “We will get through this together. It may seem hokey, but in these next weeks or months, it’s going to take all the strength that we have. It is our collective strength. It is all of us coming together, unified as patriotic Americans and Kentuckians, that is going to protect the people around us.”

Eric Friedlander, acting secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said thank you to the many who are taking care of the state’s homeless population during this time and talked about steps the administration is taking to provide enough services to help folks obtain housing during this time.

“Many of the Governor’s actions, like stopping evictions, stopping more people going on the streets, expanding unemployment insurance is exactly the thing we need to do to prevent more homelessness,” said Friedlander. “What we’re asking is for local communities to work together – for local health departments, for comprehensive care centers, for local homeless services, for emergency services to come together and work on their plan for their homeless population. We must work together.”

Deputy Secretary for the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Josh Benton said some Kentuckians might be wrongly receiving information that says they do not qualify for unemployment insurance. Benton says Kentuckians’ claims are being processed and that updates will be provided next week.

Gov. Beshear today talked about the spread of COVID-19 related to Tennessee. Kentuckians can still go to Tennessee for work, to take care of a loved one or even buy groceries if it is closer, but the Governor asks that unnecessary travel to Tennessee end. He asked Kentuckians not to travel across the southern state-line to partake in activities that have been limited in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear did thank Rose and Rosetta Jackson of Christian County, for their leadership in creating an adopt-a-grandparent program that connects people who can help provide groceries and services to those in need in the area.

Case information

As of 5 p.m. March 27, the Governor said that there are at least 302 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, with 54 of those being newly confirmed. There have been eight deaths attributed to the virus.



On Friday, Governor Beshear shared the tragic loss of three Kentuckians in one day including a 73-year-old female from Jefferson County (confirmed after the Friday briefing), a 75-year-old female from Fayette County and a 77-year-old male in Hopkins County.

“I want us to think about their families. I want us to pray for them and their loved ones,” Gov. Beshear said. “And tonight we’re not only going to be lighting up Governor’s Mansion, we’re going to light up the dome of the Capitol green to show our compassion for those families. And I’d like everyone out there to do the same if you can.”