Florence Police Department K-9 ‘Det’ has died; remembered for his service and community outreach















NKyTribune staff

Florence Police K-9 “Det” has died.

Det and handler Officer Josh Dalton served the City of Florence for 7 years. Det fell ill a few days ago, requiring testing and eventual emergency surgery at MedVet in Cincinnati.

Unfortunately, surgeons located complications with Det’s digestive tract during surgery which couldn’t be remedied. The surgeons only option was to lay Det to rest on Sunday.

The Florence Police Department released the following statement regarding Det’s passing:

“It is with extreme heartbreak that we announce that we unexpectedly lost one of our Canine brothers today, “Det.” Det served the community of Florence for seven years under the guidance of his handler, Officer Josh Dalton. Officer Dalton and Det were more than handler and K9; they were both partners and family.

“We are grateful to Det for all of his tireless work through the years, ensuring the safety of our officers and citizens every night. Det and Officer Dalton had many successful tracks, apprehensions, narcotic seizures and participated in numerous community outreach demonstrations. Please keep Officer Dalton and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this very tough time. Det will be deeply missed by all of us here and will be forever remembered. “