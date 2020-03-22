Fifth case of COVID-19, 33-year-old female, identified in Kenton County, cases appear to be unconnected















A fifth case of COVID-19 has been identified in Kenton County.

The individual is a 33-year-old female. She is in home isolation. The five cases identified do not appear to be connected.

Cases will continue to be identified in Northern Kentucky through testing, but more often people with symptoms associated with COVID-19 (fever, coughing and difficulty breathing) are being evaluated by their health care provider through telehealth visits.

Even without testing, a health care provider can tell a patient if they think they have COVID-19, and will give the same instructions for care: Those with milder symptoms must stay home, avoid others, take fever reducing medications, and practice infection control at home.

If symptoms become more serious, they should seek emergency care.

It is very likely that soon COVID-19 cases will be identified throughout Northern Kentucky,” says Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health, “Each and every person throughout Northern Kentucky must take specific actions now to keep themselves and their family healthy at home and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

These preventative steps include the following:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water, and keep your hands away from your face.

•Avoid all non-essential travel. If you have to leave your home, avoid being within six feet of others (social distancing). Follow the Governor’s and NKY Health’s mandates and guidance.

•Stay home if you are sick.

•Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

At this time, there are a very limited number of tests available, and health care providers and systems are having to carefully determine who needs to be tested. For individuals with no or mild symptoms, testing is not recommended.

If you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, stay home and call your health care provider. If it is a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. If you are ill and in isolation at home, learn how to prevent the spread of the virus in your home at https://nkyhealth.org/individual-or-family/health-alerts/coronavirus/downloads-and-resources/

NKY Health has been actively responding to the COVID-19 crisis for months. We continue to provide guidance and collaborate with local officials, health care providers, first responders, schools, businesses, social service agencies, and others, as well as respond to a high volume of questions from the public.

We are also coordinating the distribution of personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile to health care providers and first responders. Additionally, staff track testing conducted throughout Northern Kentucky, and provide instructions to contacts who have had exposures to cases.

NKY Health continues to work with other response agencies and Northern Kentucky residents to take the actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

For more information, visit our COVID-19 page on www.nkyhealth.org or www.kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call Kentucky’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. The Governor’s press releases are available here: https://governor.ky.gov/news

The Northern Kentucky Health Department provides high quality public health services to more than 400,000 residents of Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton Counties.

