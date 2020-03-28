Don Owen: NKU basketball, writing novels symbolically intersect during this unfortunate March















Playing sports and writing novels have more in common than I ever imagined. You can approach the first completion point (tournaments or deadlines) in either and suddenly the unexpected (COVID-19) blocks the entire process.

That’s where Northern Kentucky University and I symbolically intersect during this very unfortunate time in the world.

As you probably know, NKU had won the Horizon League Tournament championship and earned a trip to the NCAA’s March Madness. Guys like Dantez Walton, Tyler Sharpe, Jalen Tate, Adrian Nelson — just to name a few — were approaching the first completion point of the 2019-20 season. That’s the NCAA Tournament.

If the event had been held, No. 15 seed NKU would have embarked on its second completion point — knocking off a 2 seed for the first NCAA Tournament victory in program history. Could it have happened? Absolutely. Were the odds against such an upset? Definitely. But that’s why it’s called March Madness.

While most of the Horizon League is a complete mess, NKU and Wright State are a notch above the others on the basketball court. Wright State, the Horizon League regular-season champion, would’ve been a tough out in the NIT. Yes, the Raiders completely folded against Illinois-Chicago in the Horizon League Tournament, but they were a capable of winning a game or two in the NIT.

And NKU — which willed its way to the Horizon League title and automatic NCAA berth — isn’t the team that a 2 seed wanted to see as its first-round opponent when the field was to be announced on Selection Sunday. If you’re the head coach of a 2 seed, you might feel better about playing either UC Irvine or Arkansas-Little Rock in that opener rather than facing Northern Kentucky.

Unfortunately, the unexpected blocked the entire process. And we’ll never know what might have happened if NKU had squared off against Florida State in that opening game.

Meanwhile, in between covering sports and copy editing, I was nearing the first completion point of a novel I’ve worked on for about four years. I began drafting Serenity’s Daughters in the latter part of 2016. That’s after spending more than three years writing my first novel, Wilderness of Divine Precedent.

I originally thought I’d complete Serenity’s Daughters by 2018, but my optimism was quickly offset by the stark reality of everyday life and several other writing projects. Not to mention the fact there are only 24 hours in a day.

But as this January gave way to February, I crept closer to a self-imposed deadline. Everything was falling into place. The first completion point was clearly in sight, just a couple of months away. I even held out hope of the novel being published before the end of 2020.

Unfortunately, the unexpected has temporarily blocked the entire process. Another example of the sadness produced by this March.

Being unable to play in the NCAA Tournament or finish a publication is certainly not the end of the world. It’s just a minor irritation. Others are facing far more serious problems at the moment. All of us are being tested by this crisis.

But then I think of this from the Bible in James 1:2-4:

“Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.”

Nothing unexpected will ever block that message.

While on the subject of less-than-unexpected:

•Jalen Tate announced Friday that he is leaving NKU as a graduate transfer. About two months ago, the rumor mill began circulating chatter that Tate would be playing at another school next season. It became a reality on Friday.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 13.9 points per game this season and was named the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year. He was later named MVP of the Horizon League Tournament as NKU captured that event for the third time in the past four years.

Tate was granted a medical redshirt in 2016-17 after appearing in just eight games. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

•In addition, NKU sophomore guard Bryant Mocaby has entered the transfer portal. Mocaby saw limited playing time in his two years at NKU and averaged 2.2 points per contest this season.

